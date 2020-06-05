Special Graduation Day in Santa Rosa; Fears of new cases among protesters – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a summary of news each morning on top coronaviruses and stories related to the reopening of the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated news.

Graduates of the Santa Rosa family include dad, who receives a diploma with his daughter

SANTA ROSA – The firstborn of Mexican immigrants from Santa Rosa became the first person in his family to graduate from high school, the same day his father became the second person. Ana Solano received her Piner High School diploma in Santa Rosa this week. His father Rafael, who emigrated from Jalisco, Mexico with his wife Martha 30 years ago, received his GED after taking classes at Santa Rosa Junior College last year. Gathered together in their living room to watch the virtual graduation, it was quite a celebration at the Solano family's home. "Yes, and I never really imagined that his first-born daughter would be graduating at the same time," exclaimed Ana Solano.

Thousands of San Francisco city workers redistributed during the COVID-19 emergency

SAN FRANCISCO – About 3,000 City of San Francisco employees are being reassigned to completely different jobs to help meet needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is part of the largest disaster display in the city's history. As a branch manager for the Noe Valley Public Library, Denise Sanderson generally moves books. "I don't usually put potatoes in a bag at my normal job," he chuckled. She is one of more than 100 library staff members who have been reassigned to the San Francisco-Marín Food Bank to help deliver food to 12,000 older people a week who take refuge in their homes.

Governor Newsom says state must prepare for spike fueled by protests in coronavirus pandemic

STOCKTON – California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that he is concerned about the spread of the coronavirus as thousands of people gather for protests across the state and said the state should prepare for higher rates of positive tests due to both protests as to the reopening of business now. underway "If you are not (concerned), you are not paying attention to the epidemiology, to the virulence of this disease," he said during a visit to Stockton, where he met with Mayor Michael Tubbs and business owners to discuss racism. Systemic and injustices Newsom added that he is particularly concerned about the disproportionate deaths of the virus among black Californians. Still, California has no plans to halt its reopening efforts, although Newsom has not announced any new guidance for companies this week.

San Mateo County Revises Refugee Order to Allow Outdoor Dining, Rental Boats, Limited Funeral Attendance

SAN MATEO COUNTY – Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County Health Officer, announced Thursday a revised on-site shelter order allowing open air operations and charter boat operations and amending attendance restrictions to the funeral. The new order announced Thursday goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020. The revised order modifies the guidelines for funerals. New instructions allow indoor funerals with up to 10 people present. Outdoor funerals are limited to no more than 25 people. The open-air food and charter service must comply with security measures and other restrictions to guarantee social distancing.

The 49ers are just NFL coaching staff who cannot return to team facilities on Friday.

SANTA CLARA – As the rest of the NFL coaches return to their offices on Friday, the 49ers' staff will continue to work remotely until they get the green light from Santa Clara County. "I'm not too upset about that. Yes, you want every possible advantage, but our county is not there yet and it doesn't bother me as much because I understand it. Also, players are not allowed to enter. We coaches can meet as we're zooming in now, "Shanahan told reporters during a video conference on Thursday. Organizations will now be able to have up to 100 employees in their building and must follow state and local health protocols. The players are yet to return, and so Shanahan is not concerned about falling behind the other 31 teams as they prepare for the 2020 season.

Oakland Council members, small business owners seek to change business tax

OAKLAND – Three members of the Oakland City Council and a coalition of small business owners and union officials called for changes to the city's business tax code Thursday to better support small businesses during the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic COVID- 19. Council members Nikki Fortunato Bas, Sheng Thao and Dan Kalb announced their proposal to "Raise Oakland," which would implement a progressive tax structure for companies, replacing the current system that Bas says places the highest tax burden on small businesses. The new tax structure would lower the business tax rate for some 24,000 small businesses that earn less than $ 250,000 a year in gross income, according to Bas. The proposal, if approved by the full City Council, will be placed on the November ballot. Bas said polls have shown support of up to 74 percent among likely voters when presented with a neutral description of the measure.

AMC theaters appear to be on shaky ground as the pandemic progresses

SAN FRANCISCO – Silver screens across the country may be in danger of never turning back on with the magic of filmmaking as the coronavirus pandemic continues. AMC Theaters, the nation's largest movie theater chain, said in a presentation by the Security and Exchange Commission this week that it currently has enough cash to reopen this summer, but if the restrictions continue, it may not have the power loan to return -Open later. In the Bay Area, AMC has theaters in Emeryville, San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood in Metreon, and the city's Kabuki Theater in Japantown. Neighbors at the Kabuki in the Fillmore district of San Francisco say losing the theater would be another blow to the community.

Stanford University would rotate students on campus for academic quarters

STANFORD – Officials at Stanford University announced some details of their plan to reopen this fall, months after the coronavirus pandemic forced classes to connect. "Although our planning is not complete and some important decisions have not yet been made, the overall structure for next year is in place, and we thought it was important to share our thinking with you as soon as possible rather than waiting until every aspect is resolved, "said University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne and Chancellor Persis Drell in a letter to the school community. Among the changes, Stanford plans to start the fall term a week earlier, on September 14, with classes ending at on Friday, November 20, the Friday before Thanksgiving, then students would take their final exams at home after Thanksgiving break, to help reduce the potential for the spread of the coronavirus due to travel.

The NBA approves the plan to restart the season; Warrior season is over

SAN FRANCISCO – The NBA has finalized a plan to resume play, about three months after he suspended his season. The league presented the plan to its board of governors on Thursday. 22 teams, including 13 from the Western Conference and nine from the Eastern Conference, would resume play on July 31 at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports complex on the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida. All qualifying teams are within six games of a playoff spot. While the COVID-19 pandemic presents formidable challenges, we hope to end the season in a safe and responsible manner based on strict protocols that are now being finalized with public health officials and medical experts. We also recognize that as we prepare to resume play, our society is recovering from the recent tragedies of racial violence and injustice, and we will continue to work closely with our teams and players to use our collective resources and influence to address these issues in a meaningful way. very real. and concrete ways, "NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

Mall owner demands rent payments from San Francisco-based Gap Inc.

NEW YORK – Gap is being sued for refusing to pay rent for the stores temporarily closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Mall owner Simon Property Group said in a lawsuit filed this week that the clothing retailer owes three months of rent, totaling $ 65.9 million. Gap Inc. has more than 390 stores in Indianapolis-based Simon shopping malls, including its eponymous brand, Old Navy and Banana Republic. Gap and other major retailers, including shoe salesman Foot Locker, have said they would not pay rent for the stores they were forced to close due to the pandemic. In April, Gap warned that it could be sued by its owners and that a dispute could be costly and have "an uncertain outcome."

Officials launch Presidio Slow Streets program; Prohibited traffic on selected streets

SAN FRANCISCO – Several streets in the San Francisco Presidio will be closed to vehicle traffic starting this weekend, and will be added to other streets in other parts of the city that have been closed to allow pedestrians to practice distancing. development during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Presidio Trust officials said the Presidio Slow Streets initiative will close or limit traffic on select streets within the area beginning Saturday through June 30 to allow residents to safely walk, run, exercise and bike. . Under the initiative, West Pacific Avenue between Arguello and Presidio boulevards will be completely closed to traffic, as well as

Montgomery Street between Lincoln Boulevard and Sheridan Avenue and Washington Boulevard between Kobbe Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard.