SpaceX launched a Starlink mission earlier this week that set a new record for reusable spacecraft.

The Falcon 9 booster used in the launch had already been in space four times, and this week's launch was the fifth.

That particular booster is now the fastest spacecraft of its kind to make five successful launches, and there may be more to come.

SpaceX's reusable rocket technology is the cornerstone of your business. By landing rocket stages and using them over and over again, the company saves money and time between launch attempts. Now, the company has set a new record that truly reveals how fast its hardware has matured, even compared to NASA's likes.

When SpaceX launched its last Starlink mission earlier this week, it did so using the designated Falcon 9 booster B1049. It was a launch by numbers, all things considered, and the thruster successfully propelled its payload into space before landing on a SpaceX unmanned spacecraft. What makes it such a remarkable event is that it was the fifth time the same booster was used, and it reached that milestone faster than any other similar spacecraft in history.

How Teslarati The milestone reportedly means SpaceX's trusty Falcon 9 propeller hit all five launch moths before the various space shuttles, which were its only real competition.

Historically, rocket boosters have tended to be discarded or recycled after use. It just made sense to do things that way when space agencies did not have the capacity to recover and restore them. SpaceX spent time honing its technique, losing a lot of rockets in the process, but now it regularly recovers its power-ups and reuses them frequently.

The company has even managed to snag a nose or two, saving even more money and shortening the response time between launches. You are still working to simplify your technique in this regard and as your efforts improve, the success rate should continue to grow.

Elon Musk is a polarizing figure these days. You love it or hate it, but no matter your personal feelings, you cannot deny that his vision of SpaceX was almost perfect. It filled a need and lowered the barrier to entry for space launches, allowing scientific groups and institutions to conduct research at costs that were previously impossible.

That does not mean that today everything is sunshine and roses for the company. Between the prototypes of the spacecraft that detonated during the engine test and the deafening scream of astronomers lamenting the launch of the Starlink satellites, there is still much work to be done. The good news is that SpaceX has proven to be resilient to almost every challenge that comes its way, and we would expect nothing less from the company in the future.

Image Source: Terry Renna / AP / REX / Shutterstock