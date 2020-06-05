Some Texas restaurants face opening problems at 75% capacity next week due to social distance guidelines – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Starting next Friday, restaurants across the state will be able to reopen to 75% of their capacity.

It is the last phase of Governor Greg Abbott's plan to reopen Texas.

But some restaurant owners said it will be nearly impossible to meet social distancing guidelines as their seats expand.

Coolgreens in Dallas is serving salads with a side of social estrangement.

With a maximum room occupancy of 48, Coolgreens now accommodates up to 24 guests.

Currently, restaurants can operate at 50% of their capacity.

But Todd Madlener, president of Coolgreens, said that's all staff can safely handle "for the foreseeable future."

As part of the state's minimum health protocols, "tables should generally be at least 6 feet from any part of another table," according to a checklist provided by the state.

"Even 100%, if we can't social distance, we can't fully open up," Madlener said. “Restaurants were never designed for social distancing. Restaurants maximize square footage for the most seats. That is what we have always done, and now we cannot do it. "

To increase revenue, Madlener said Coolgreens will continue to rely on takeout orders. He said he is also considering installing a drive-thru at another Coolgreens location in DFW.

"We realize that we have to be able to turn because the world has changed and probably has changed forever," said Madlener.

Reducing restrictions poses a unique set of challenges for smaller establishments. But even restaurants with larger dining rooms will have to adapt.

With a maximum occupancy of 828, Haywire at Plano has the luxury of space.

Managing partner John Richardson said that by staggering tables across three floors, Haywire can maintain a comfortable distance between each part.

"It is a struggle for other restaurants that are much smaller," said Richardson, adding that pleasing customers has not yet posed a problem despite the restrictions.

But if he is assigned 75% of the restaurant's total occupancy (621 customers), Richardson said Haywire could not maintain social distancing.

"Here at Haywire we won't be able to accommodate that," said Richardson. "We will maintain what we are currently doing, our best practices, to make sure we provide a safe environment for everyone. We are not going to push the limits."

Starting last Wednesday, the day Abbott started Phase 3, restaurants could begin to seat 10 people at a table.