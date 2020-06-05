Showtime, Starz offers viewing of two documentaries against racism on multiple platforms – Up News Info

Nominated for the Peabody Award and Documentary of Honor from the Television Academy 16 shots and director Sacha Jenkins Burn Motherf * cker, Burn! Showtime offers free viewing on multiple platforms.
16 shots Examines the 2014 shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald by Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke and the cover-up that followed. Burn Motherf * cker, Burn! explores the complicated relationship between the Los Angeles Police Department and the city's black and minority communities.
Showtime said it was making documentaries available in an effort to provide resources and raise awareness about the ongoing fight against systemic racism in the United States.
Both are now streaming on YouTube and SHO.com, and are available to Showtime subscribers on demand. The two films will also be available on multiple authenticated devices, websites, applications and online services from multiple television and broadcast providers and their free channels on demand.
16 shots It is a joint production of Midnight Productions, Topic Studios, Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project. Jacqueline Soohen, Michael Bloom, Lisa Leingang, Dan Cogan, Jenny Raskin, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Ken Nolan and Brian Kenney are the executive producers.
Burn Motherf * cker, Burn! It is produced and directed by Sacha Jenkins, and executive produced by Misha Louy on behalf of Mass Appeal.
Starz has also made available a collection of programming that amplifies black voices on Starz platforms, including the app and On-Demand without subscription. The collection features feature films, documentaries, and series that examine issues of racial inequality and injustice in America today and throughout the past century.
Starting today, the following titles will be available on the Starz, App and Linear platforms:
- "America for me" – An official selection from the Sundance Film Festival, the San Francisco Chronicle recently named "America to Me" "one of the most urgent pieces of nonfiction film in the United States that came out in recent years: a dispatch from the first cultural line, and an American epic on the scale of "Nashville" by Robert Altman or "In Jackson Heights" by Frederick Wiseman.
Oscar-nominated filmmaker Steve James (Hoop Dreams, Life
Himself) examines racial, economic and class issues today
American Education in the Unscripted Multipart Documentary Series
"America for me".
- "A History of Huey P. Newton" – An original Starz production, Huey P. Newton, charismatic co-founder of the revolutionary Black Panther Party, tells the fascinating story of his life and time in this one-man show. Directed by Spike Lee.
- "Emanuel" – After a 21-year-old white supremacist opened fire at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, nine African-Americans lay dead, leaving their families and nation to deal with this senseless act of terror. With intimate interviews with survivors and family members, EMANUEL, by executive producers Stephen Curry and Viola Davis, is a moving story of justice and faith, love and hate, examining the healing power of forgiveness.
- "To Ahkeem" – “For Ahkeem” follows Daje Shelton, a 17-year-old black girl from north St. Louis, as she struggles to graduate from the country's only court-supervised public high school. Daje fights for her future when her close friends are killed, her sixteen-year-old boyfriend enters the prison system and Ferguson erupts nearby after the Michael Brown police shooting. Through Daje's intimate first-person account, "For Ahkeem" explores the complex network between juvenile justice, education, and race in America today.
- "Out of Omaha" – An intimate portrait of twin brothers Darcell and Darrell Trotter, two young black men coming of age in the midwestern, racially and economically divided city of Omaha, Nebraska. From executive producer J. Cole.
- "Scandalize my name" – This documentary, narrated by Morgan Freeman, examines several prominent African American artists in the American film and television industries during the McCarthy era of Communist witch-hunting in the 1950s.
- "Strange Fruit" – What really happened on August 9.th, 2014 in Ferguson Missouri. That afternoon, Officer Darren Wilson killed 18-year-old Michael Brown. "Stranger Fruit" is the outcome of what happened, told through the eyes of the Mike Brown family.
- "The Rape of Recy Taylor" – A documentary about Recy Taylor, who was gang-raped by six white boys in 1944, Alabama. Uninterrupted, Ms. Taylor spoke and fought for justice with the help of Rosa Parks and countless women.