Showtime offers free viewing of two anti-racism documentaries on multiple platforms – Up News Info

Nominated for the Peabody Award and Documentary of Honor from the Television Academy 16 shots and director Sacha Jenkins Burn Motherf * cker, Burn! Showtime offers free viewing on multiple platforms.

16 shots Examines the 2014 shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald by Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke and the cover-up that followed. Burn Motherf * cker, Burn! explores the complicated relationship between the Los Angeles Police Department and the city's black and minority communities.

Showtime said it was making documentaries available in an effort to provide resources and raise awareness about the ongoing fight against systemic racism in the United States.

Both are now streaming on YouTube and SHO.com, and are available to Showtime subscribers on demand. The two films will also be available on multiple authenticated devices, websites, applications and online services from multiple television and broadcast providers and their free channels on demand.

16 shots It is a joint production of Midnight Productions, Topic Studios, Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project. Jacqueline Soohen, Michael Bloom, Lisa Leingang, Dan Cogan, Jenny Raskin, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Ken Nolan and Brian Kenney are the executive producers.

Burn Motherf * cker, Burn! It is produced and directed by Sacha Jenkins, and executive produced by Misha Louy on behalf of Mass Appeal.