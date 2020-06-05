Sebastian Bear-McClard – Emily Ratajkowski's husband – apologizes for using the N word

Sebastian Bear-McClard apologized after using the "n-word,quot; casually in the presence of BET style director Danielle Prescod. Page Six picked up a tweet from Sebastian, the husband of Emily Ratajkowski, in which he apologized for using the word in front of a black woman who writes for the media, BET.

This Wednesday, Emily Ratajkowski, one of the celebrities who has supported the Black Lives Matter protests, posted on Instagram about the protests nationwide. He reportedly wrote on his account, "It feels so useless."

Danielle Prescod responded to Emily's tweet saying that she had an idea for her, and that it was for her husband not to use the N-word again, especially in her presence. She claims he said it in such a way that another friend of hers was so upset that she left the party.

Prescod went on to tell him that he could fix the problems in his own home, and then he could help the Black Lives Matter protests in public. Thursday night, Emily's husband, who happened to be the producer of Uncut GemsHe said sorry on his Twitter account.

Bear McClard said he used a "word casually,quot; as if he had the right, and then went on to say that he owned his "missteps,quot; and was going to make the necessary changes.

You can see the tweet below:

During a conversation with Page Six, Prescod later said that it was not his intention to embarrass Emily, but was frustrated that a person with such a large platform was giving advice on how to end racism, when she herself did not. actually finish it in your own home.

As most people know, Emily and Sebastian were married two years ago in February 2018 after dating for just a couple of weeks. Emily's fans know that her shift to political activism has been a massive shift from what she normally does on social media.

Ad

Earlier this year, Emily posted a photo of her dancing in Inamorata's swimsuit.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0