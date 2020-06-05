Santa Rosa family graduates include dad, who receives a diploma with his daughter – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (KPIX 5) – The firstborn of Mexican immigrants from Santa Rosa became the first person in his family to graduate from high school, the same day his father became the second person.

Ana Solano received her Piner High School diploma in Santa Rosa this week. His father Rafael, who emigrated from Jalisco, Mexico with his wife Martha 30 years ago, received his GED after taking classes at Santa Rosa Junior College last year.

Gathered together in their living room to watch the virtual graduation, it was quite a celebration at the Solano family's home.

"Yes, and I never really imagined that his first-born daughter would be graduating at the same time," exclaimed Ana Solano.

While Rafael Solano was proud with his daughter and wife holding his new diploma, Ana celebrated the spirit of never giving up on her father and her mother's dedication to education with a special message on her graduation cap, decorated in the colors of the Mexican flag.

"It says, & # 39;Descendant of Mexican parents. They taught me that dreams come true, ’… which is,quot; descendant of Mexican parents. They taught me that my dreams, or any dreams, can come true, "said Ana.

Rafael was modest about his new diploma. He preferred to talk about his daughter. "It was a fun day. We had a little barbecue before we sat down to watch the video on TV of all the Piner High School graduates," he said.

Then there was a street celebration that was anything but modest. A car parade passed by his house honking his horn, some with signs congratulating them both on a job well done.

The American dream is still alive in Santa Rosa.