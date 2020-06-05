Sanders Candy is closing and expanding home delivery stores – Up News Info Detroit

Up News Info Detroit – Sanders Candy, a quintessential Detroit brand since 1875, known for its caramel toppings, chocolates, and bumpy cakes, is the last company to have had to rethink its business model since COVID-19. As part of this new strategy, the company announced that it has had to rethink its strategy in the future.

This new strategy includes closing some Michigan locations. Sanders-owned locations in Grosse Pointe, Livonia's Laurel Park Place Mall, Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi and St. Clair Shores will not reopen from the Governor's "Stay Home, Stay Safe,quot; order.

These closings will affect 15 full-time and 20 part-time employees. Sanders said in its statement that they plan to work with those affected employees as much as possible to relocate those people to other stores. Other franchised stores on Wyandotte and Mackinac Island will not be affected.

As part of Sanders' new strategy, they plan to invest in their stores at the Sanders factory on Hall Road in Clinton Twp. and its point of sale in downtown Rochester. Those will become Metro Detroit's only Sanders retail stores, with all Sanders products. Along with their Clinton Township store inside their factory, they plan to build an Innovation Center. Where customers can try new sweets and desserts before offering them in stores.

Jen Bauer, Chief Marketing Officer said in her statement, "Due to strong demand for Sanders products online, nationally and locally, in recent months, we realized that we needed to accelerate a new retail strategy."

Bauer continued: “With specialty retail closed since March in Michigan, we kept up with high demand through grocery stores and warehouses and directly to the consumer through our website. We saw the ways that consumers want to enjoy Sanders the most. Our two-location retail approach will allow Metro Detroiters to help shape the brand's future, while the company adjusts to the trends that shape our business. "

Also in the works is home delivery for Metro Detroit customers. Bill Elam, president of Sanders, said: “Sanders retail stores have been a part of Metro Detroit life for generations. We appreciate the community's understanding of our new reality and the contributions of the staff that created a positive experience for our clients for many years. We hope that our Clinton Township and Rochester locations will become destinations for fans of our brand and those looking for new ways to enjoy Sanders. ”

