San Jose police defend protest crowd management tactics during George Floyd protests – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – San Jose police on Thursday defended tactics the department used to quell violence and looting during recent protests over the death in custody of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Several nights of riots and violence gave way to a calmer scene in South Bay in the past two days.

But with the curfew lifted on Thursday, police authorities and city officials are now faced with questions about how to deal with the continuing protests.

On the tenth day of protests across the country, activists are calling in part for police departments to change their use of force policies.

The Black Lives Matter protest on Thursday afternoon was peaceful as the afternoon hours approached, a very different scene from the hottest and most violent night in South Bay just six days ago.

San José officials admitted that some mistakes were made during the previous clashes, but have encouraged peaceful protests. They also emphasize the need to protect the city.

"We are responding to acts of violence against our police officers and we are responding to people trying to destroy our city," said San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

“The police have their duty that they must take care of. But at the end of the day, our voices need to be heard. We will make sure they know we are here and that we want justice, "said LaChristian Taylor, a protest organizer for Black Lives Matter in San José.

Tensions have cooled after days of escalating violence. Police say they threw stones, bottles, and crowbars at officers. They responded by firing non-lethal projectiles and, in some cases, tear gas. 180 people were arrested, most of them from San José.

“There were people running through the center with throttles and lighters lighting fires. We renounced that space, I guarantee it was only a matter of time before the structural fires started and that we would have been one of those cities in the news burning. We made the decision not to give up, ”said San Jose Police Captain Jason Dwyer.

8 p.m. The curfew Garcia said was extremely helpful when officers tried to quell the violence raised by the San José City Council. It is a movement that will require a difficult balancing act.

“No one intends to live under curfew for an extended period of time. No one believes it is a tolerable way of living. This is not a state of martial law. That is not what we are going to become, we are going to use this in a very specific way if we ever use it again, "said San José Mayor Sam Liccardo.

“We can see individuals who would have complied with the curfew law and then decide to stay. You know when that happens, you have a huge crowd and violence erupts with an even bigger crowd, so there is a chance that innocent people will get hurt, "Garcia said.

The mayor asked for serious consideration before trying to impose another curfew.

"We have to hesitate before rushing to impose these kinds of restrictions on civil liberties on a million human beings in our city," said Liccardo.

But Liccardo added that it is a "rapidly moving situation,quot; and that the problem of the curfew must be reevaluated and reevaluated day by day. An emergency meeting will be called with the San José Municipal Council if the data and intelligence show that it is necessary, according to Liccardo.