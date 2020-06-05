San Bernardino County Reports Additional Coronavirus Death, Ventura Reports More Cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– San Bernardino reported an additional death related to the new coronavirus on Thursday, while Ventura County reported new cases.

San Bernardino County reported an additional 143 cases and one death, for a total of 5,793 cases and 210 deaths across the county.

Ventura County reported 26 new cases Thursday, with a total of 1,216 cases and 35 deaths. Of those cases, 952 have been recovered. There were 229 active quarantined cases.

The county said 21 people were currently hospitalized, with eight in intensive care units.

As of Thursday night, 69,266 San Bernardino County residents had been screened and 30,025 Ventura County residents had been screened.

Riverside County did not release an update Thursday.