Sam Mendes calls Netflix, Amazon to save UK theaters – Up News Info

Sam Mendes has a plan to save theaters in the UK. The film and theater director, who won a Tony for his help The boatman In 2019, he outlined his vision for a rescue package to shore up the parts of the country that have been hit hard by the coronavirus blockade.

Writing in the Financial timesMendes called the current situation "the greatest challenge to Britain's cultural life since the outbreak of World War II."

"The country's theaters and actors, musicians and music venues, dancers and dance venues, concert halls and opera houses are under threat. The theater needs a plan, and I think we have one," he continued.

Mendes asserts that "the continuation of social distancing makes the possibility of reopening simply impossible" for theaters, in contrast to movies in theaters that he believes could have "a relatively successful and socially distanced business career."

He suggests that since theaters cannot reopen any time soon, a package should be created to maintain the workforce of freelancers and independent artists. In the long term, it describes a & # 39; Cultural investment participation scheme & # 39 ;, which includes a three-year increase in the tax relief for the sector, and an opportunity for the government to become a & # 39; angel & # 39; investor in theatrical productions, with the potential for returns.

“This is not a brochure request, nor a long-term life support request. It is an offer for the government to become a partner in a successful business, "he adds.

the 1917 The director also suggests that some companies that may have increased their profits during the coronavirus could financially help save theaters. He directly asks Netflix and Amazon for help: "It would be profoundly ironic if broadcast services were making millions of our best actors act, produce, write and direct, while the art culture that fostered that talent pool is allowed to die. Is anyone among those people willing to use a fraction of their COVID-19 windfall to help those who have been mortally wounded?

"If so, I hope you are reading this and that you can think of the art landscape as more than just a 'content provider', but as an ecosystem that supports us all," he concludes.