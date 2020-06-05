Sam Mendes attacks streaming services for "making millions" during blockade, while theater industry left "mortally wounded"

Sam Mendes has written a fierce opinion piece attacking broadcast services for making "millions" during the coronavirus pandemic, while those working in the theater have been so negatively affected by the blockade.

In an article for the Financial timesEntitled "How We Can Save Our Theaters," the director of James Bond called for investment in Britain's great-power culture sector, not charity. He said he had devised a "rescue package" for the industry, which includes continuing the job retention scheme for employees and creating a support system for freelance and self-employed artists.

"The performing arts must be saved now," he wrote. "Not next week, not next month. If they die, such a complex and evolved ecosystem cannot be rebuilt from scratch. If he stops breathing, he cannot be resurrected. It is the product of decades of capital projects, loyal audiences, and large and small communities. "





Reflecting on how companies like Netflix have benefited from the people who stayed home during the pandemic, he wrote: “While a large percentage of working people have suffered in the past three months, there are also many (whisper) to whom Covid -19 has enriched

"It would be profoundly ironic if the streaming services (Netflix, Amazon Prime and others) were to block millions of our best acting, production, writing and directing talents, while the artistic culture that fostered that talent pool may die."

"Is anyone among those people willing to use a fraction of their Covid-19 windfall to help those who have been mortally wounded? If so, I hope you are reading this and that you can think of the art landscape as more than just a "content provider", but as an ecosystem that supports us all. "

In April, Netflix announced a staggering increase in subscriptions, with some 15.8 million people worldwide subscribing to the service in March, the end of the month began in many countries.

Meanwhile, performing arts venues have been closing their doors and are less able than other entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, to stay afloat with social distancing measures in place.