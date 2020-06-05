Saints QB Drew Brees apologizes again for his comments: & # 39; I will do better & # 39;

Saints quarterback Drew Brees apologized again Thursday, a day after saying he disagreed with the protests when the players knelt down during the national anthem.

Brees, 41, faced criticism after his comments on Wednesday, though the veteran first apologized Thursday morning.

MORE: Thomas, Kamara among the Saints to Forgive Brees

His comments came just over a week after George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis last week, sparking protests across the United States and beyond.

After posting a long apology on Instagram, Brees then produced a video to say again that he was sorry.

"I know there isn't much I can say that would make things better right now, but I just want you to see in my eyes how I feel about the comments I made (on Wednesday)," he said. "I know it hurt a lot of people, especially friends, teammates, former teammates, loved ones, people that I care about and deeply respect. That was never my intention."

"I wish I had exposed what was in my heart regarding the murder of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, the years and years of social injustice, police brutality and the need for so much reform and change in terms of legislation and many other things to bring equality to our black communities.

"I am sorry and I will do better and I will be part of the solution and I am your ally and I know that no word will do it justice."

Brees' comments came almost four years after sports stars from around the world knelt during the anthems, echoing Colin Kaepernick's show during his time in the NFL.

Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback, sat down and then knelt during the national anthem protesting perceived racial injustice and police brutality.