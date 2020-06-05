SAG-AFTRA says attacks on a free press are assaults on all freedoms – Up News Info

Representing thousands of broadcasting journalists, SAG-AFTRA today rejected President Donald Trump and his substitutes, without naming them, for their constant attacks on the free press and for the more than 150 "pernicious attacks" on journalists who have been covering 11 days of protests nationwide.

Trump has repeatedly called the media he disagrees with "as the enemy of the American people" and regularly criticizes reporters on Twitter and at press meetings.

Here is today's full SAG-AFTRA statement:

“Our Constitution enshrines the principle of free expression and the right of the press to report the news and criticize our elected representatives, without state interference. Under our system of government, journalists play a fundamental role in maintaining a democracy, informing and educating the public so that the public can act with intelligence and wisdom to hold their representatives accountable. Press freedom is the right on which all our other rights rest.

“For years, certain elements of the government have ridiculed journalists and their work with various epithets, all of which are familiar and none of which are worth repeating. And this spring, as protests have erupted across the country, the press has come under an even more pernicious attack. For the past week, we have seen news reports and a video of a cell phone in which law enforcement officials have detained, arrested, gassed, or shot reporters in the course of their duties. Whether it's Los Angeles or New York, Buffalo or Louisville, Washington D.C., Detroit, or Minneapolis, during that period, the police have attacked the press more than 150 times.

“Under all circumstances, we should denigrate state violence against innocent citizens. But when the state points to a journalist, we must see that as an attack on our own freedoms, our freedom of conscience, our freedom of education, of expression, of assembly, of every value that we appreciate because these are the values ​​that a free press it serves to protect. "

