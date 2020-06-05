Roger Goodell's statement about the protests is not exactly what the NFL players asked him for.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell heard star players ask the league for a specific statement on racial injustice. He mainly complied on Friday, but did not repeat perhaps the most important part of his request.

Goodell recorded a response to Zoom's video released by Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas on Thursday in which a group of 18 players challenged "We the National Football League,quot; to speak out against racism and oppression. of blacks and recognize that black lives matter.

Goodell repeated those parts as he read his statement. He also added: "Without black players, there would be no National Football League." But he couldn't stick to the middle part of the players' lawsuit: "Admit wrong by silencing our players from protesting peacefully."

You will hear the non-subtle difference in the clip below. Listen to the full clip, but pay attention to what Goodell says from 25 seconds to 34 seconds. It is not what the players wanted.

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of blacks. We, the NFL, admit that we were wrong not to listen to NFL players earlier, and we encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully. We NFL believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv – NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

For those who can't or don't want to see, this is what Goodell said:

"We the National Soccer League admit that we were wrong not to listen to NFL players earlier, and we encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully."

"Not listening to NFL players before,quot; is not, in these eyes, the same as "silencing our players from protesting peacefully."

Thomas, for his part, tweeted support for Goodell's response:

Goodell and team owners pressured Colin Kaepnerick, Eric Reid and other players to stop protesting against police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling down during the national anthem that started in 2016. The fight between the league and the players lasted longer. years, and Kaepernick has not been on an NFL roster since the end of the 2016 season.

Goodell's response on Friday brought a series of responses asking the league to make peace with the former 49ers quarterback.