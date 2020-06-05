Roger Goodell: the NFL was wrong not to listen to the players

NEW YORK (AP) – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league was wrong not to listen to players fighting for racial equality and encouraging them to protest peacefully.

A day after 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and several of his teammates posted a video demanding that the league condemn racism, Goodell made his strongest statement on the issues that many players passionately support.

George Floyd's death has sparked protests across the country over racial injustice and police brutality – issues that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began to report in 2016 when he began to kneel during the anthem. national.

“It has been a difficult time for our country. In particular, blacks in our country, ”Goodell said in a video posted on Friday. "First, my deepest condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and all the families who have suffered from police brutality. We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of blacks. We the National Soccer League admit that we were wrong not to listen to NFL players sooner and encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully. We, the National Football League, believe that Black Lives Matter is important. I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much-needed change in this country.

"Without black players, there would be no National Football League. And protests across the country are emblematic of centuries of silence, inequality, and oppression of players, coaches, fans, and black staff. We are listening. I am listening and reaching out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and move towards a better and more united NFL family. "