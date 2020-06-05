Riverdale Creator apologizes to Vanessa Morgan

Days after Vanessa Morgan Kopech spoke against Riverdale writers of what she believed used her character Tony Topaz "as a side kick of non-dimensional characters for our white protagonists," creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has promised to "do better,quot;.

Taking to social media, the showrunner issued an apology to Morgan and vowed to make the successful CW series "part of the movement,quot; advance.

"We listen to Vanessa," began her post. "We love Vanessa. She is right. We are sorry and we promise you the same thing we did to her. We will do our best to honor her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of color."

Aguirre-Sacasa continued: "THE CHANGE is happening and will continue to happen. Riverdale it will get bigger, not smaller. Riverdale it will be part of the movement, not outside of it. All the Riverdale The writers made a donation to @BLMLA (Black Lives Matter Los Angeles), but we know where the work should happen for us. In the writers' room. "

Morgan then retweeted the Aguirre-Sacasa post.