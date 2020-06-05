Riverdale Creator apologizes to Vanessa Morgan

Paul Archuleta for Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff for Getty Images
Days after Vanessa Morgan Kopech spoke against Riverdale writers of what she believed used her character Tony Topaz "as a side kick of non-dimensional characters for our white protagonists," creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has promised to "do better,quot;.
Taking to social media, the showrunner issued an apology to Morgan and vowed to make the successful CW series "part of the movement,quot; advance.
"We listen to Vanessa," began her post. "We love Vanessa. She is right. We are sorry and we promise you the same thing we did to her. We will do our best to honor her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of color."
Aguirre-Sacasa continued: "THE CHANGE is happening and will continue to happen. Riverdale it will get bigger, not smaller. Riverdale it will be part of the movement, not outside of it. All the Riverdale The writers made a donation to @BLMLA (Black Lives Matter Los Angeles), but we know where the work should happen for us. In the writers' room. "
Morgan then retweeted the Aguirre-Sacasa post.
On Tuesday Morgan spoke out against Riverdale in a publication that condemns the way their black characters are represented.
"Tired of how blacks are portrayed in the media, tired of being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry people who are scary," she wrote on Twitter. "Tired of us also being used as non-dimensional side kick characters for our white cables."
"Or it's only used in diversity commercials, but not on the show," he continued. "It starts with the media. I'm not quiet anymore."
After sharing her tweet, Morgan & # 39; s Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart showed his support. "We love you, V. And we support you 10000%," Reinhart replied.
Following Morgan's example, another Riverdale cast member also called the show. Asha Bromfield, who plays Melody Jones, wrote, "Don't even get me started on how Riverdale We treat the Pussycats. We had so much more to contribute than to stand in the background and add sass to a story. I'm with you @VanessaMorgan ".
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."