Representative Ilhan Omar announces 4 bills that address the police and government response after George Floyd's death – Up News Info

In response to George Floyd's death, Rep. Ilhan Omar announced four bills designed to address police accountability, government response, and financial aid to affected communities.

The first bill, the Law on the National Board of Investigation of Misuse of the Police Force, will establish a new federal agency to investigate deaths related to the police presence. The agency would conduct independent investigations related to deaths in police custody, shootings with officers involved, and use of force resulting in serious bodily injury.

Once they are done investigating, the agency will provide information on the reform that will prevent further incidents.

"The systematic targeting and use of deadly and brutal force against blacks stems from Jim Crow's long legacy of slavery, lynching, and laws in the United States," Omar said in his statement. George Floyd, whose death and subsequent public outcry inspired these bills, was an unarmed black man who died when white police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck.

The second bill, called the Bill to Penalize Police Violence Against Protesters, will allow an officer who kills or causes bodily harm to a civilian while responding to a protest to be charged with a federal crime.

During George Floyd's protests over the past week, police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at a crowd of peaceful protesters. A Minneapolis man was maimed for a "non-lethal,quot; round; probably a 40-millimeter plastic shell, which hit his left eye. He was beaten while protesting peacefully on the 35W bridge on Sunday. Now his eye may have to be removed.

Journalists have also been the target of the police response to the protests. In Louisville, a reporter was hit with rubber bullets while she was live on television. Up News Info journalists were also beaten with rubber bullets and tear gas.

The third bill introduced by Omar is the Amend the Insurrection Act, which will reduce President Donald Trump's ability to deploy the military in the country without the consent of Congress.

On Monday, Trump delivered a speech from the Rose Garden, in which he threatened to use military force to quell the protests.

He said that "if a city or state refuses to take the necessary steps to defend the rights and property of its residents, then I will deploy the United States Army and quickly resolve the problem for them."

Since then, Trump has claimed the "overwhelming force,quot; and "dominance,quot; of Minnesota National Guard soldiers, who helped arrest nearly 500 protesters on Saturday and Sunday.

The fourth and final bill that Omar announced is the Federal Aid Fund, which will create an emergency aid fund to serve communities trying to rebuild after civil and social rights cases. Cities and companies could apply for grants to recover them.

The economy of "Minneapolis,quot; has been devastated. Families are struggling to find places to buy food, ”he said. "The situation facing our city stems from a long history of discrimination, prejudice and violence in the community."

Since the George Floyd protests began, communities have been organizing food donations and supplies for neighbors, who have limited access to grocery stores as a result of the fires in the early days of the protests.

