Reginae Carter savagely closes YK Osiris's attempt to flirt with her

Instagram

Lil Wayne's daughter shows no interest when rapper & # 39; Worth It & # 39; He shoots her by posting a video of him dancing to his song, claiming he is out of his house.

Up News Info –

Reginae Carter was not romantically interested in YK Osiris then and she is not yet now. The social media personality has savagely closed the rapper's latest attempt to shoot him on Twitter.

On Thursday, June 4, YK published on his page a video of himself dancing his unpublished song with Lil Uzi Vert titled "Let me read". He showed his silly movements next to the open door of a moving car, claiming that he was outside Reginae's house.

"BAE & # 39; WYA & # 39;" he wrote in the caption. Trying to get Reginae's attention, he added, "I'm out of your house, stop reading me! Please, I'm the man with the plan @ reginae_carter1 !! !! !! !!"

The daughter of little WayneHowever, he was not having it. In response to her tweet, she asked him to stop playing games with her. "Broooo, stop playing with me to try to promote your song! You are not the one for me to do that, my boy," he wrote.

YK Osiris shoots his shot at Reginae Carter.

She deleted that tweet and wrote in another response: "What is wrong with this boy?" Since then, it has also eliminated the second response.

Reginae shut down YK's attempt to flirt with her.

Possibly feeling humiliated with his responses, YK decided to delete his original post and republish the video with a caption that had no reference to Reginae, "I'm tired of him leaving me reading !! !! !!"

YK republished his video.

This is not the first time that YK has shown an interest in Reginae. In November 2019, the spitter "Valentine" tuned into the Instagram Live of the 21-year-old Instagram model. In making his presence known, he weighed in on the comments and wrote, "The baddest in the game." He doubled his praise and added, "It's so good I swear it."

However, YK may have little or no chance of dating Reginae. The star of "YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle "recently stated that she will not date another rapper after their separation from YFN Lucci after the infamous cucumber party last summer.