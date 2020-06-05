Rapper Ace $ wift arrested for urging fans to kill cops over George Floyd's death

The aspiring Florida rapper has been accused of making threatening communications or threats of mass shooting after telling his more than 7,200 followers to retaliate for George's murder.

Rapper As $ wift It could have caused more bloodshed in the wake of George Floyd's death. The aspiring hip-hop artist was arrested after urging his fans to kill policemen in retaliation for the murder of George, who died on May 25 after a white police officer knelt on his neck during the arrest. in Minneapolis.

"If you see a cop, stop and shoot, kill him. Throw a brick at his head or whatever is in your hand," he said in an Instagram video, which has since been removed. "If you see any police, kill them. F ** k all the police, we will kill them like George was killed."

The Florida rapper, whose real name is Cale Groff, also asked for vandalism of a mall in the state. He told his followers to meet at a St. Petersburg shopping center to "throw a square brick through the windows," according to the affidavit.

Cale's other posts have also been removed from his Instagram page, but police said the troublesome post was uploaded shortly after George's death.

Due to said publication, Cale was arrested on Tuesday, June 2. He was accused of making threatening communications or threats of mass shootings. The 20-year-old was released later Tuesday on $ 20,000 bail.

According to the New York Post, Cale had tweeted on May 29: "We are not the same, we cannot coexist."

Cale, who is not affiliated with a political party, has already had problems with the law. In 2018, he was convicted of possession of marijuana.

Cale has 25 songs posted on his SoundCloud page. Some of the songs titled "Pimpin Ain & # 39; t Easy", "Still Scamming" and "F ** k It". He appears to have had a history of promoting violence, as the cover accompanying the tracks shows Cale brandishing pistols and other weapons.