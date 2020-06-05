Rachel Lindsay says & # 39; White-Washed & # 39; Show & # 39; Bachelor & # 39; Needs & # 39; Systemic Change & # 39;

Instagram

Rachel Lindsay calls for diversity in "The Bachelor"franchise. Rachel, protagonist of season 13 of"High school"She revealed that she was upset that" The Bachelor "does not yet have a black man to lead" The Bachelor "and considered that the show was" laundered ".

"I was asked if I will continue in this franchise if it continues this way. I can't. I have to see some kind of change. It's ridiculous. It's embarrassing," Rachel shared during her experience on AfterBuzz TV's "Bachelor". I'm with Kelsey Meyer "Friday, June 5." Right now, it's embarrassing to be affiliated with him. "

Later, Rachel noted that the "The Bachelor" franchise had only one black lead in 40 seasons, referring to the 15 seasons of "The Bachelorette" and the 25 seasons of "The Bachelor," although season 25 of the dating show. ABC has yet to be broadcast. "He is almost on a par with saying that he is more likely to become the president of the United States than a black leader in this franchise. That is crazy. That is ridiculous," he continued.

"I've always been frank in my frustration at the need for diversity. Ever since I was the leader, I've always talked about it. But there are certain things that I don't talk about that have frustrated me. The franchise," he added.

Rachel went on to say, "We don't talk about things that contestants do that are racist. And it bothers me that certain things have happened that we just say, 'Oh, silence, silence' and 'We're going to keep going Go ahead with that. & # 39; No! We have to admit it, because what you are doing is perpetuating this type of behavior, you continue to do it. "

Reflecting on the George Floyd protests and the Black Lives Matter protests, the television personality says: "I don't know how you are part of the & # 39; The Bachelor & # 39; franchise and you are seeing what is happening in our country right now and you don't know it self-reflect it's been part of the problem. It continues to perpetuate this kind of behavior when it's bringing out something that's very white and has no color whatsoever and isn't trying to be effective and change that. I think they have to, at this point, give us a black 'Bachelor' for season 25. You have to. I don't know how not. "