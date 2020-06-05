Rachel Lindsay explains her experiences with "subtle racism,quot; while working as a lawyer in Texas

In a new interview with Page Six, Rachel Lindsay explained her own experiences with "subtle racism,quot; while working inside a court. As most people know, Rachel became the only black female lead in Bachelor Nation history.

Before that, Rachel worked as a lawyer in the state of Texas. Rachel says the racism she experienced in the courtroom was when "they,quot; eluded or completely ignored her because no one supposedly thought she could have been a lawyer or prosecutor.

Rachel says the lawyers would yell at her, hang up the phone, and even point her in the face. Lindsay said it was Hispanic or white men who would treat her that way. In any case, she learned how to develop "thick skin,quot; in the way people treated her.

A large part of her learning experiences came as a result of seeing what her father, Judge Sam A. Lindsay, went through. Lindsay says her father is a federal judge now, but when he started, he couldn't get a job in Texas.

The reality star says that part of his strength comes from what he saw his father go through when he appeared in the system. As previously reported, Lindsay was among many in Miami who protested the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Rachel shared that her husband, Bryan Abasolo, whom she met in High school In 2017, I was there with her. Rachel said seeing her man, who is a completely different race from her, singing "Black lives matter,quot; was very important.

It was a "beautiful moment,quot;. According to Rachel, the fact that she participated in the protest was negatively received by some people online. Lindsay said she was among the protesters and was not one of the people looting.

As for their relationship, Rachel is now married to Abasolo, 40, who is a white Latina of Colombian descent. Rachel says that she and Abasolo have had a lot of discussions about how they are raising children in the United States.



