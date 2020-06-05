Rachel Lindsay criticizes Bachelorette and Bachelor franchise for lack of racial diversity

As Bachelor Nation fans know, Rachel Lindsay was the first black Bachelorette on the show! That said, amid fierce protests against racial discrimination in the United States, the star demands more diversity on the show than made her famous.

Rachel admitted that she is rather embarrassed to be associated with a series that suffers from such a serious lack of racial and ethnic diversity when it comes to its cast.

Being the first and only black maiden, she made history but of course she doesn't think that's necessarily a good thing.

The reality television celebrity spoke about both The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, calling the series "whitewashed."

After all, while she helped them take a small first step in the right direction when cast in The Bachelorette, The Bachelor has yet to bring in a black man.

As a result, Lindsay believes that the franchise really needs "systematic change."

While on AfterBuzz TV & # 39; s Bachelor A.M. With Kelsey Meyer, the former Bachelorette said, "I have been asked to continue in this franchise if it continues this way." I can not. I have to see some kind of change. It's ridiculous. This is embarrassing. At this point, it's embarrassing to be affiliated with him. "

She went on to point out that ‘In 40 seasons, you have had a black edge. We have had 45 presidents and in 45 presidents we have a black president. He is almost on a par with saying that he is more likely to become the President of the United States than a black leader in this franchise. That's crazy. That's ridiculous. I have always been frank in my frustration at the need for diversity. Since I was the leader, I've always talked about it. "

And that was not all! Lindsay also shared that she was also frustrated with some racist things that contestants in the franchise have done!

But not anymore! Amid protests against racial inequality in the country, he has decided to break his silence and discuss all the problems he faces, as well as a way to work towards change by acknowledging the problems.

"We need to recognize it, because what you are doing is perpetuating this type of behavior, you continue," he emphasized.



