Race RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars ’returns‘ Untucked ’Aftershow – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: To celebrate Pride Month, Mama Ru has a gift for RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race All Stars fans – she's bringing back the Uncovered for season 5. VH1 has revealed that the show of too much drama for your mom will return on June 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET / PT after the premiere of All the stars – What is tonight!

This is the first time the popular aftershow follows All the stars since season 1. Fans of the Endurance race franchise knows that Uncovered is where all the tea is spilled. The aftershow is a staple for the seasons of the original iteration of the popular reality drag competition. by All the stars, the drama will appear with Uncovered As we sit down in front to watch our favorite queens from past seasons as they cast shadow, as well as moments of invisible judges and secret revelations of vows.

Related story & # 39; RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race All Stars & # 39; establishes Ricky Martin, Tessa Thompson, Jane Krakowski and more as guest judges; Presents Season 5 Twist

In the new season of All the starsThe returning queens sing, dance, sew, and lip sync for their legacy, with a twist. If you haven't heard, RuPaul gagged us and let us know that the traditional elimination rules for All the stars are suspended At the end of each episode, RuPaul will name one of the best stars of the week to lip sync against a mysterious lip sync killer from Endurance race his story. If the Queen of Stars works, she gains $ 10,000 and the power to eliminate the inferior queen of her choice. If the lip sync killer wins, a bottom queen selected from a secret group vote gets the cut, and the $ 10,000 is reinvested until one of the top stars wins. All this leads to All the stars crown, a spot in the "Drag Race Hall of Fame" and $ 100,000.

The previously announced queens competing for the crown this season are Alexis Mateo (Season 3, All Stars 1), Blair St. Clair (Season 10), Derrick Barry (Season 8), India Ferrah (Season 3), Jujubee (Season 2 , All Stars 1), Mariah Paris Balenciaga (season 3), Mayhem Miller (season 10), Miz Cracker (season 10), Ongina (season 1) and Shea Couleé (season 9).

Uncovered It is produced by World of Wonder Productions, with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, Camilo Valdes, and RuPaul Charles as executive producers, and Ari Kolber and Kenneth Leslie as executive co-producers. Tim Palazzola serves as executive producer and Jen Passovoy serves as producer.