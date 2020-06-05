Protesters tease Kendall Jenner's Pepsi ad by recreating it in demos

Instagram

In one of the videos that has gone viral, popular Instagram comedian Everett Byram parodies the controversial ad by handing over a can of soda to an LAPD officer, but is rejected.

Some protesters have shown why the premise in Kendall JennerThe Pepsi ad doesn't work in real life. One person, popular Instagram comedian Everett Byram, scoffed at the controversial ad by recreating it when he joined a protest in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 2.

In a video that went viral, Everett was seen approaching a line of police officers and offering a can of soda to an officer. "Hi guys, like a Kardashian around here," he said in the clip. "Hey look, it's a Pepsi, do you want Pepsi? Have it! Have a Pepsi, buddy!"

The officer told Everett that he appreciated the offer, but rejected it. "But it helped in the commercial," Everett joked, to which the cop replied, "I don't drink soda." The comedian captioned the clip, "The Kardashian thing didn't work."

In a separate incident, another protester wearing a mask approached a riot police line and handed him a plastic Pepsi bottle. "I can't believe someone actually did it," someone tweeted an image of the moment. The officer in the photo was seen giving a thumbs-up, but it is unknown whether the cop accepted the soda.

A protester recreated Kendall Jenner's Pepsi ad.

The photo has been retweeted by other users, with a joke, "Trust me, we all tried …" Someone else commented on the photo, "They hate soda. F ** k the police."

The original ad, which was released in 2017 after mounting protests about other police killings of unarmed African-American people, prompted Kendall to approach in the middle of a crowded march to a police officer to deliver a can of soda to dissolve the tension. The announcement was called for its muffled message and its oversimplification of activism. Pepsi quickly removed the commercial and publicly apologized for not reaching the mark.

Before the parodies, Kendall's controversial Pepsi ad appeared amid ongoing national protests in the wake of George Floyd's death, as people wondered where the model is in this current situation. "Where's @KendallJenner in Beverly Hills to calm this situation?" One person tweeted. Another similarly posted, "Where's Kendall Jenner with a Pepsi when we need it?"

"Kendall talked about fake airpods in her Instagram story during 4 SLIDES for a paid promotion and had nothing to say about george floyd and other innocent black lives that were taken in addition to a broken heart emoji. wtf," another disappointed user tweeted. . A fourth critic also criticized her, "Imagine having 130 million followers on Instagram and as much money as Kendall Jenner and all you could do to publicize the situation right now is post an emoji in your story."

Kendall has spoken out about George's murder, tweeting on May 30: "Please help get justice for George and his family #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter," to support a Change.org petition. However, it took the 24-year-old reality star several days to share his opinion on the matter, while other members of his famous family spoke about it days earlier.