Pro Sports In California May Resume June 12, Says Governor Gavin Newsom – Up News Info

Put them on, coach, they're ready to play. Among the government, Gavin Newsom's general guidelines for California's reopening is the return of professional sports to the state, with no live crowds.

The governor revealed today's plans, which allow the resumption of "training and competition without live hearings, recommended before June 12."

Here's the sports clause, which doesn't mention college athletics:

Professional sports in California may resume training and competition without live hearings, recommended no later than June 12, 2020 and subject to approval by county public health officials within the jurisdiction of operations after their review of local epidemiological data, including cases per 100,000 population, positivity test rate, and local readiness to support increased health care, vulnerable populations, follow-up contacts, and testing. To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, athletes, coaching staff, medical personnel, broadcasting personnel, and others in sports facilities or events must comply with COVID-19 protocols agreed upon by the workforce and the management, which can further improve county public health officials. . Administrative and management personnel must comply with the Office Workspace guidelines published by the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Industrial Relations to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19. Retail personnel must adhere to the retail guidelines published by the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Industrial Relations to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

The news comes as some professional sports, like NASCAR and PGA Golf, have already returned to action and the NBA and NHL made announcements this week of plans to resume their seasons, which were suspended in mid-March when the pandemic of coronavirus seized. Meanwhile, the owners and players unions of Major League Baseball are trying to reach a deal for their 2020 season, which was due to start on March 26. Major League Soccer is considering a start to August.

