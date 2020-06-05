Porsha Williams praises new music from rapper Da Brat

Porsha Williams has just praised rapper Da Brat's new music. Here is his new song called "Quarantine With You,quot;. Check out Porsha's post below.

‘@Sosobrat new song. "Quarantine With You,quot; is Bomb af check it out! @people #finallybackinthebooth #inspired #staywoke, "Porsha captioned her post. Da Brat also came out after 20 years.

One commenter said, "She didn't go * k with a queen, but she got into her Fendi collection," and someone else posted this message: "You already knew I was going to spit that out … I love her too!"

The rapper also appeared on Variety and made sure to show her gratitude publicly on social media:

James Thanks James Herman for that amazing conversation during this interview in @variety magazine. And the photographer @ dontemaurice … crazy and talented. Thanks to my INSPIRATION and stylist da @darealbbjudy. Thanks @ kingcartier88 @mrsmakeup_artist @iamhonestlybeautiful I really appreciate yawning. Now let me #QWU "Quarantine with U,quot;. click on the link in the #sosoBLESSED #SOSODEF "biography he posted.

A follower said to him, "Congratulations again, I'm discreet, I'm glad you waited even in the 90s, the girls dressed very upright."

Someone else wrote: ‘I am a 60 year old black man, I have been traveling with you for years, I think you are the best. Congratulations, "and another commenter said," I hope this is not a hip hop love story, that it will go wrong … It appears to be the new celebrity paycheck today. It's a lot of fake TV love here. But I like the fact that you found love if it's true. @sosobrat ".

Another follower posted: ‘It was about time … lol … I love new music. We see you shine and become the best brat you can be. We support you. Nothing but love.

In other news, just the other day, Porsha shared an important message for her fans on her social media account.

She was inviting everyone in Atlanta to the streets for a peaceful protest. It was highlighted that violence and looting are not allowed.



