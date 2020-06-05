Phaedra Parks Announces Weight Loss Product, But Fans Say She Doesn't Need It And Praise Her Figure

Phaedra Parks ran an ad for a weight loss product, but her fans and followers told her that she doesn't need those products because she already looks flawless. Check out their post below.

‘#Ad Tummy Makeover ?? Yes please @flattummyco, smoothies are my choice when I'm trying to make myself look and feel my best! You can also get their Ultimate Bundle bundle, which is 25% off now at flattummyco.com. Ed ’Phaedra captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘TUMMY be GONE! Looking Fabulous Sis! "And a follower posted this:" If you have high blood pressure, do you need to preserve this with your doctor? "

Another follower posted this message: Hola Hello, Ms. Parks! It's Traliece! I hope you have a wonderful day today! "

A fan said, 'Well, Phaedra, I tried the tea, Vita Cup was de-stressed and I'm telling you I couldn't really rest, I had heard of Valerian root in vitamin form, but had never tried it as well that when I saw you announce this, I said maybe I would try, "and someone else posted this message:" Wait, I wanted to tell you that you look beautiful and fit … I lose you on AHW … I hope you come back. & # 39;

One commenter wrote, "Mom snatch that, Lord definitely created this masterpiece, you look, beautiful mom," and someone else said, "Hello, Miss Parks! It's Traliece! I hope you have a wonderful day today!"

Someone else said, "It's okay to miss Phaedra, she's ready for summer on a flat stomach," and a follower wrote, "Hurry up and get back on the show, all your fans are missing you so much." You are our southern beauty. "

Aside from this, Phaedra had an important message for fans and followers of all the people who chose to remain silent these days amid the massive drama in the United States caused by the murder of George Floyd and more injustices.



