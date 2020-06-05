Peaceful protesters outside city hall focus on solidarity, strength

– A feeling of solidarity radiated through the crowd gathered on the steps of the City Hall in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday.

Protesters stood in front of the building and marched downtown for several days, as part of ongoing protests across the country against police brutality, sparked by the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

On Thursday, although they encountered a police presence, the protesters largely focused on each other, rather than directing their message to officers.

"People's eyes have been opened to something that black and brown people have long experienced, and they are horrified," said the organizer of the protest. "They are appalled at what they see. It has touched their spirits on the innermost level."

In addition to singing and holding posters, the crowd made room for some to share their stories, giving everyone a chance to be heard.

"This is our first demonstration together," said one protester, who brought his daughters with him. "I wanted to send a message to my daughters who are living in a society that has to go through real change. I think … we must (must) teach the younger generation about … the struggle it has inflicted on people of all colors, especially black men and women, who live here in Los Angeles and across the country, that we really have to come together and get some real messages to people that we can make a change. "

He said he remembers the Los Angeles protests that occurred in 1992, after a jury acquitted four LAPD officers for using excessive force against Rodney King.

Many have made comparisons between those historical events and the protests that have occurred in the past nine days. This protester said he believes the organizations' ability to mobilize people around a cause has strengthened the ability to protest this time.

"I think the organization of the march has been significantly different," he said. "The last time, in '92, it was almost organic. It just happened overnight. This time, people mobilized from organizational perspectives, where we saw people coming together as one, with a message."

There was no curfew for Los Angeles County on Thursday night, prompting the crowd to linger on downtown streets beyond 10 p.m.