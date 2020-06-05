Paul Walker Manager Sues for Unpaid Commissions – Up News Info

The late Paul Walker manager is suing Vagrant Inc., the Fast and Furious actor's loan company, for unpaid commissions.

In a nine-page complaint filed Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court (read it here), Matt Luber and Luber Roklin Entertainment allege that Vagrant failed to pay "an agreed 5% management fee on Vagrant's gross earnings from Mr. Luber managing Mr. Walker's career. "

The breach of contract lawsuit requires a jury trial and seeks unspecified damages. John Fowler and Kevin Cammiso of Kibler Fowler & Cave LLP in Los Angeles represent the plaintiffs in action.

Walker was killed in November 2013 when the car he was traveling in hit a tree at high speed. The driver, Walker's friend Roger Rodas, also died at the scene.