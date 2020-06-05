Pandemic Accelerates Transition for Online Mormon Missionaries

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah –

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (AP) – Three missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dressed in dress shirts, ties, and name tags, sit around the kitchen table inside a department of Utah to plan how they will spread their gospel that day.

Seth Rather, a 19-year-old from Wichita, Kansas, reads aloud as he writes on a smartphone: “During this time, we must put our faith in God to deliver ourselves from these unprecedented times. How has putting your faith in God helped you in your life?

"That good?" he asks his two companions.

"I like it," replies Andrew Zitting. Guenter Castrillo nods.

With that, young people have their Facebook post for the day.

This is what missionary work looks like during the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the Utah-based faith, widely known as the Mormon church, to accelerate its reach online.

After quickly bringing home more than 26,000 youth from overseas missions to recruit new members, the church has begun sending many of them back to their home countries with a new focus on online work that can persist even after the pandemic, officials told The Associated Press.

"Our church leaders have been asking us: What are we learning from this pandemic that will help us improve and become more efficient," said Brent H. Nielson, executive director of the church's mission department. "We have learned that finding people, teaching people online is much more effective than trying to meet people in person on a bus or on a street corner or elsewhere. This will change what we do, I think, forever." .

Missionary work has changed dramatically for young people like Rather and Castrillo, who had spent long days walking the streets of the Philippines to spread their faith before the pandemic. Now they barely leave a ground-level apartment in the small town of Brigham City in northern Utah.

After sending the Facebook post recently, they knelt down to pray and then dialed a Zoom call with a family. A similar scene is unfolding around the world as reassigned missionaries navigate new realities.

In Orlando, Florida, Bella McCain and Madison King have a WhatsApp video call with a family who have been teaching ecclesiastical doctrine. They invite the family to take the sacrament for the first time and follow an earlier proposal: give up coffee, a key part of the faith's health code, which also prohibits alcohol and tobacco.

The husband and wife had different results: she says it was difficult but she would like to work on it. He says he had abandoned him.

On Facebook, McCain and King create a message in Portuguese, the language they learned for their original tasks in Brazil. They also send text messages to people who request to make a call to talk about the church.

It is far from just a few months ago. In Brazil, McCain had one of those "little brick phones,quot; and talked a lot with people face to face.

"Sometimes we feel like pioneers," said McCain, a 19-year-old from Texas. "We are not used to using social media in this way and, like, I never made videos and posted them online before. … We are all learning, and it's really interesting and a lot of fun."

The church began incorporating the reach of faith online when it gave some missionaries tablets six years ago. Since then, it has made technology more prevalent, giving most missionaries smartphones even before the pandemic, Nielson said.

A more online approach would be a major change and could lessen the appeal for some young church members who long for an enriching cultural experience, said Ryan Cragun, a professor of sociology at the University of Tampa who specializes in religion and The Church of Jesus Christ. . of Latter-day Saints. Time in the community also breaks the heavy lifting of being alone with a fellow missionary, said Cragun, a former church member who served a mission in Costa Rica.

"There is this quasi-tourist experience of going to these great places, but there is also the connection you have with people," said Cragun. "That is probably one of the most significant things that happens to them."

McCain said he sees an opportunity to use online tools to reach more people. Still, "we would love to go and be able to teach in people's homes." She and King went to the family home where they had been taught to share the sacrament, while distancing themselves socially.

"Finding and teaching people online is really effective," said Nielson, "but we also believe there is a personal touch, too, to meeting people,quot; and getting them to come to church when things open up more.

The virus forced church officials to search for flights to take missionaries home from remote countries like Ethiopia, Australia and Vietnam. But Nielson said the church never hesitated to keep the missionary program going.

It shows the importance the church attaches by sharing its gospel and giving young people the opportunity to fulfill an important rite of passage.

About 5,000 missionaries who were brought home were sent back to the United States. Thousands more will be out soon. The church gave them the option to wait a year, but the vast majority decided to start again now, Nielson said.

The missions, which last two years for men and 18 months for women, have as much to do with locking up young church members for life as they do converting others, Cragun said. The average number of people converted per missionary has increased slightly in the past three years, to 3.7, but is still less than the average of five in the previous decade, church figures show.

Nielson said the pandemic has made people hungry for the missionaries' message of hope.

"There has never been a time when more people wanted to know about religion than there are now," said Nielson. "People who seek peace. People looking for answers. People looking for someone to talk to. It was an incredible thing. "

___

Fam reported from Winter Park, Florida. The Associated Press religious coverage is supported by Lilly Endowment through the Religion News Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for this content.