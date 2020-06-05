Orange County reports 6 more coronavirus deaths marking 24 in 3-day period – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Orange County health officials reported six other coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, which marked 24 in a three-day period.

The total number of deaths in the county is now 174, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Authorities also reported 296 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total to 7,064.

The number of hospitalized patients decreased from 293 on Thursday to 283 on Friday and the number of patients in intensive care decreased from 129 to 123.

According to the HCA, the nine deaths reported Friday were residents of skilled nursing facilities. As of Friday, there have been 84 deaths in the county that involved nursing home residents.

On Thursday, Orange County Chief of Health Dr. Nichole Quick announced that there has been an increase in "community transmission,quot; of the coronavirus since orders to stay home have been relaxed.

"We are seeing an increase in community broadcasting," he said. "I also believe that our hospitalization rates have been increasing," said Orange County Health Director Dr. Nichole Quick.

Quick also defended her order to require masks for residents after being criticized by Supervisor Don Wagner.

"It can help prevent the transmission of COVID-19. There is evidence to back that up and I firmly believe that we need a facial coverage order as we continue to send people into more social interactions, ”Quick said.

