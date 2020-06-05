Oprah Winfrey will present a television special on racism in the United States

WENN

Entitled & # 39; OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? & # 39 ;, The two-night special will see the media mogul talking to civil rights leaders, activists and artists about systematic racism and police brutality.

Oprah Winfrey He's tackling America's racial issues with a two-night television special.

As activists continue to take to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd, Oprah will present "OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?" on your cable network next week (June 9-10).

The special, which will also air through Discovery's 18 other US networks, will feature Oprah speaking with civil rights leaders, activists and artists about systematic racism and police brutality.

Featured guests include "Winfrey'sA wrinkle in time"and"Selma"director Ava DuVernay, his co-star" Selma " David Oyelowoand teacher and author Jennifer Eberhardt.

"I've been having private conversations with friends and opinion leaders about what's next and where we're going from here," says Winfrey. "I thought it would be in your interest and service to bring your ideas, concerns and comments to national attention."