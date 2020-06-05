Online: Chinese Online Tutor Zuoyebang Seeks $ 600- $ 800 Million with $ 6.5 Billion Valuation: Sources – Latest News

New online tutoring company Zuoyebang is in talks to raise $ 600 million to $ 800 million in a new round of funding as the coronavirus pandemic fuels investor interest in educational technology, two sources told Reuters. direct knowledge of the agreement.

The five-year-old Chinese company is worth $ 6.5 billion before the investment, said the sources, who spoke about Zuoyebang's plans on condition of anonymity, adding that the talks were smooth and subject to market fluctuations.

A spokesperson told Reuters the information was not accurate, but declined to provide further details. He said that Zuoyebang had "had good contacts,quot; with the capital markets.

Students in China can upload their homework questions and search for answers on the Zuoyebang platform, which uses artificial intelligence.

Educational technology, known as "edtech," has been one of the few sectors to be fueled by the coronavirus pandemic when schools closed and students were asked to take online classes from their homes in China, which began to slowly reopen schools.

Zuoyebang, which was founded by Chinese search engine giant Baidu in 2014 and split in 2015, also launched live streaming courses.

Its investors now include Goldman Sachs, Sequoia Capital China, Coatue Management, and GGV Capital. His last fundraiser was in 2018, when he raised $ 350 million and was valued at less than $ 3 billion, researcher Hurun said.

Yuanfudao, Zuoyebang's main competitor in China, said in March that he had secured $ 1 billion in a new round of financing that valued him at $ 7.8 billion.

Zuoyebang also competes with other Chinese "edtech,quot; companies, such as 17zuoye, Koolearn Technology, and TAL Education Group.

