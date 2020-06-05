One dead man, second injured after shooting in downtown Los Angeles – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One man died and another was injured in a shooting in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday night.
Just after 10 p.m. The victims were standing on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West 1st Street, near Los Angeles City Hall, when a car passed and a suspect opened fire.
One man died at the scene and the second was transferred to a hospital. In the last report it was in stable condition.
Police are investigating whether the victims were shot after abandoning a nearby Black Lives Matter protest.
There was no word on a motive in the shooting or whether it was gang related. There was also no description of the suspects.