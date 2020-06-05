NFL condemns racism, apologizes for not listening to players sooner – Up News Info Los Angeles

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell shared a message on behalf of the league on Friday condemning racism and apologizing for not listening to the players earlier.

In a video posted on Twitter, Goodell said: “We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of blacks. We, the NFL, admit that we were wrong not to listen to NFL players earlier, and we encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully. We NFL believe Black Lives Matter."

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of blacks. We, the NFL, admit that we were wrong not to listen to NFL players earlier, and we encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully. We NFL believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv – NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

“It has been a difficult time for our country, particularly for the blacks in our country. First of all my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and all the families who have suffered from police brutality, "he continued.

"I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much-needed change in this country. Without black players, there would be no National Football League. And protests across the country are emblematic of centuries of silence, inequality, and oppression of players, coaches, fans, and black staff. "

"We are listening. I am listening and I will reach out to the players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and move towards a better and more united family in the NFL," he said.

In 2016 Colin Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem to oppose police brutality and racial injustice.

Politicians, team owners and other players criticized him, fans burned his shirt and booed him even at home. Four years later, her protest is widely seen as prophetic. Global opinion has changed so much that more people are now vilifying those who attack Kaepernick or misrepresent his position.

The NFL and its teams have expressed support for equality and have called for changes. In a video released Thursday night, 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and several of his teammates asked the league to "condemn racism and systemic oppression of blacks,quot; and "admit badly by silencing players from protesting peacefully."

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)