NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Says "We Were Wrong" About the Kneeling Hymn – Up News Info

The NFL star video featured Davante Adams, Jamal Adams, Saquon Barkley, Anthony Barr, Odell Beckham Jr., Ezekiel Elliott, Stephon Gilmore, DeAndre Hopkins, Eric Kendricks, Jarvis Landry, Marshon Lattimore, Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu Patrick Peterson, Sterling Shepard, Michael Thomas, Deshaun Watson and Chase Young. In their video, the players spoke in unison, saying: “So, on behalf of the National Football League, this is what we players would like to hear. We, the National Football League, condemn racism and systemic oppression of blacks. We the National Football League admit to a mistake in silencing our players from protesting peacefully. We, the National Football League, believe that black lives matter. "

He was soon followed by several teammates, and the protest spread across the league, with players choosing to kneel, raise their fists, join arms, or remain in the locker room while the anthem was played. Some fans reacted angrily, sponsors pulled ads and the league's television ratings declined, and the NFL ultimately declined to include the anthem in its broadcasts.