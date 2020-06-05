Next in Fashion: Netflix show presented by Tan France de Queer Eye, canceled after one season

Weird eye star of Tan France's Netflix series Next in fashion It has been canceled by the streaming service after just one season.

Next in fashion It was introduced by France and fashion designer Alexa Chung, and featured 18 designers competing in challenges influenced by design styles and trends from around the world.

The judges invited during the first season included Eva Chen, Elizabeth Stewart, Monique Lhuillier, Elizabeth Van Der Goltz, Phillip Lim and Tommy Hilfiger.





Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

Netflix has started to cancel series more and more after just one season; recent cancellations include Astronomy club, Messiah, Spinning, Soundtrack and AJ and the queen.

France can still be seen in Weird eye, Nevertheless; Netflix announced earlier this year that the hit reality show had been renewed for the sixth season.

read more

Its fifth season can be seen on Netflix now, and it sees the Fab Five [France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Bobby Berk] traveling to Philadelphia to help transform the lives of the show's contestants.

Weird eye Season 6 will take the team to Texas to put their experience into practice.

Fans still have reason to hope for another series of Next in fashion; some shows that have been canceled by Netflix have been revived on other services or stations, such as the acclaimed animation Tuca and Bertie, which was recently picked up by Adult Swim or multi-camera sitcom One day at a time, which was collected by Pop.