nasscom: India witnesses 6-fold growth in IoT patents and healthcare leaders: Nasscom – Latest News

New Delhi: There has been six times more growth in Internet of Things (IoT) patents in India in the last five years and over 80 percent of these patents were related to applications belonging to Industry 4.0, with the Automotive and health industry leading way, a Nasscom report said on Friday.

Nearly 6,000 IoT patents were filed in India from 2009-2019, of which more than 5,000 were filed in the past five years.

More than 70 percent of total IoT patents came from R,amp;D centers of global companies and businesses, while startups accounted for approximately 7 percent of those patents, the report titled & # 39; IoT said : Driving the history of patent growth in India & # 39 ;.

"Emerging technologies like IoT, AI, Blockchain, and others are playing a crucial role in enabling an interconnected world as well as creating the new normal. I am confident that IoT innovation, especially focused on healthcare and manufacturing, it will gain more momentum in the technology allowed a new normal, "said Debjani Ghosh, president of Nasscom.

Almost 95 percent of IoT patents were related to hardware components, with the connectivity network and sensors being the main sub-technologies.

The manufacturers of electronic and electrical equipment, semiconductor devices, and computer and telecommunications equipment together accounted for more than 60% of IoT patents filed in India by business entities during 2009-19. The share of IT-ITeS companies was 13%.

"Innovation has always been at the forefront of fighting any crisis. This report is part of our series of reports that track patent filing trends in the country through emerging technologies," said Ghosh.

In terms of application areas, patents related to smart home appliances and smart wearables lead the category of home automation.

"Disaster prevention is one of the key areas that IoT can use to help epidemiologists track patient zero and affected contacts by overlapping the geographic information system on mobile IoT data. Smart cell wristbands can also help in effective enforcement of quarantine, "the report noted.

According to the leading body of the IT industry, patent filing will also see an increase in the coming years mainly driven by healthcare, automation, manufacturing and supply chain, 5G and security systems.

"IoT innovation will help countries recover in the Post-COVID era, with a greater focus on healthcare and hygiene. Healthcare will be modernized with tele-health and remote patient monitoring, through devices such as Connected thermometers, advanced data collection and processing, and smart devices. "

