NASCAR looking at Nashville for the long haul – Up News Info Detroit

This is what NASCAR hopes is the honky-tonk truth: that a Nashville reboot is good enough this time to make sport a tough ticket in the heart of one of the southern entertainment spots.

The first step? Convince your star drivers that the trip to the Nashville Superspeedway in 2021 is the spark of a revival of motorsports in the area, and not just another lazy ride on a concrete middle track.

And, that the Superspeedway will be a worthy choice over the historic half-mile fairgrounds.

"A replay festival there will nail the coffin of the fairgrounds, bummer," Chase Elliott, NASCAR's most popular driver, tweeted.

There is little point now in debating which track is worthy of the safety updates and upgrades needed to hold Series Cup races until at least 2024. Dover Motorsports, Inc. kept the track it developed nearly 20 years ago: a possible sale $ 46 million in 2014 failed, and he kept it in his back pocket the moment NASCAR wanted to expand its geographic calendar. There was little appetite among NASCAR racing fans for two weekends at Dover International Speedway, noted for the seating capacity of approximately 135,000 seats in 2001 stripped down to about 55,000 this season, cushioning the blow of moving the race to Nashville.

So he goes to Music City, where NASCAR wants to play the right notes.

The Nashville area looks ready to compete. The series of actions starred in a successful bang last December for its season-ending awards celebration. The drivers performed burns on Broadway, NASCAR fan and country music star Blake Shelton was the star of a party, and aside from Randy Travis, there was a NASCAR themed night at the Grand Ole Opry.

"We need to make sure we match the expectations of the Nashville industry and community with what we do with the facility and how we operate," Dover President Mike Tatoian told The Associated Press.

Television numbers also showed there was a NASCAR lawsuit in Nashville. Fox Sports said Nashville ranks as the fourteenth best TV market this season and was also the fourteenth in 2018, a solid sample of a sport that has suffered a decline in ratings in the past decade. When NASCAR returned from its hiatus this season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Nashville tuned in and was the fourth highest market for the race at Darlington Raceway.

Dover wants to act smart in the expansion. The company said it would inject $ 8 million to $ 10 million on the track for capital improvements and does not plan to add permanent seats beyond the current capacity of 25,000 on the track.

"We only have one person out there," said Tatoian. "We have had a maintenance person just to help. Therefore, we have never been able to take advantage of the phone calls we still receive today from people who want to rent the facility for various things. Now, we can do it again."

The 1.33-mile concrete track was built in 2001 by Dover Motorsports and hosted NASCAR and IndyCar events until 2011. Nashville Superspeedway held Xfinity and Truck events, as well as IndyCar races, from 2001 to 2011. Tatoian said it is open to the three series that return to the schedule. But the track has never had an elite Series Cup race.

"We were successful," said Tatoian, "we just weren't successful enough to support ourselves." There is a big difference between the Cup and those other two races. "

There was a cry for NASCAR to return to the old fairgrounds, where the Cup series ran 42 times from 1958 to 1984, and the lower-level Xfinity and Truck series last ran there in 2000.

The fairground owned by Speedway Motorsports Inc. was not a great option, said Ben Kennedy, vice president of racing development for NASCAR.

"As they continue to work at the fairgrounds and are optimistic about what the future might look like there, this has been a kind of separate conversation," Kennedy said.

Kennedy added: "We will certainly keep in touch with them as things progress and we will continue to support them there."

Dover hoped that Superspeedway would become a staple of NASCAR and not just a placeholder until the fairgrounds became a viable option. NASCAR observed a race date of June 20, 2021 and, as the first tentative race on the NBC portion of television programming, it would be wonderful to debut under the lights. The track is located about 35 miles southeast of Nashville, closer to Gladeville, Tennessee.

"I think its uniqueness tied to the market is a kind of win-win scenario," Kennedy said. "I think it will certainly add a bit of variety to the schedule, sort of another turning point when thinking about the next iterations of the 2021 schedule."

Dover has been a NASCAR home since 1969 and the site of two race weekends each year since 1971. The Concrete Mile track, where seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson has 11 career wins, was scheduled to race in May of this season until the coronavirus. pandemic forced a postponement. Dover is expected to run Cup races on August 22 and 23.

"Our company will be strengthened, which means that our situation in Dover will improve further," said Tatoian. "Unfortunately, there will be some disappointed fans and we understand that." But if you are a true NASCAR fan, you will really accept this, even if it means going to Dover one less time. "

