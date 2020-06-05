MPTF Nursing Home, once hit by the coronavirus, is now "COVID-free" – Up News Info

The Motion Picture & Television Fund's nursing home in Woodland Hills, which saw the deaths of six residents during the first days of the coronavirus pandemic, "is now FREE of COVIDES: exclamation point," said MPTF President and CEO Bob Beitcher, who noted that the last positive COVID resident on campus left the facility's isolation unit and returned to his rooms on Wednesday "a free man, free from COVID."

In all, 17 residents tested positive for the virus, six of whom later died. "Eleven of them have recovered and are back in their rooms," Beitcher told Up News Info, "and relatively speaking, they are flourishing."

Large-scale testing of residents and staff, which was not available in the early days of the pandemic, "has been one of the key factors in reducing and ultimately eradicating COVID-19 on campus," he said. Once large-scale testing became available in mid-April, as these charts prepared by MPTF show, the infection curve flattened out almost immediately and then began to decline rapidly.

MPTF



Before that, Beitcher said, large-scale testing "was simply not available. The only evidence we could have at the time was whether we had a symptomatic resident. We are now in the third round of testing each resident and each employee in the campus at least once a month, and once every two weeks for those who are direct caregivers or who have contact with residents. " To date, he said, the facility has conducted about 3,000 tests.

"We think of this as closing a chapter," he said. "We don't know how long the book lasts, and this was just one chapter of the book, because the virus is still out there. The next chapter will be about campus security and home security. Actually, it's just a total campaign. with our staff to remind them that if they stay safe then it's not just about them but about their coworkers, their families and the residents. We know, and the staff knows, how it got in, and the staff has seen the consequence that he's here. It's a success story to say that now we don't have FOLLOWS, but it's hard for me to think of success when we've lost six people. Not losing anyone would have been a success. But we don't have FOLLOWS, and now we have to keep it that way. "