MN Healthcare Professionals Meet for 10 Minutes of Silence in Support of "White Coats for Black Lives,quot; – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – On Friday, Minnesota health professionals rallied for 10 minutes of silence in support of "White Coats for Black Lives."

Hennepin Healthcare, @childrensmn, @northmemorialand @MapleGroveHosp joined health care systems across the country for 10 minutes of silence to support #WhiteCoatsforBlackLives. Today represents our commitment to improving racial inequalities and disparities in health care. pic.twitter.com/grTNMHQXSU – Hennepin Healthcare (@HennepinHC) June 5, 2020

"Today represents our commitment to improving racial inequalities and disparities in healthcare," Hennepin Healthcare said in a statement.

Other healthcare providers in Minnesota who participated in the event were Children & # 39; s Minnesota, North Memorial Hospital and Maple Grove Hospital.

But, this was not only happening in Minnesota.

We condemn the underlying culture of racism and violence in our country that has brought us to where we are today. We are very proud of all our people who participated in #WhiteCoatsForBlackLives, and we stand in solidarity with those who ask for justice and reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/9TGLH9ErvX – University of Iowa Health Care (@uihealthcare) June 5, 2020

This trend has spread to other health care systems across the country.

For posts like these, search #WhiteCoatsForBlackLives to find more people supporting this cause.