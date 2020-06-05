MN Healthcare Professionals Meet for 10 Minutes of Silence in Support of "White Coats for Black Lives,quot; – Up News Info

Matilda Coleman
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – On Friday, Minnesota health professionals rallied for 10 minutes of silence in support of "White Coats for Black Lives."

"Today represents our commitment to improving racial inequalities and disparities in healthcare," Hennepin Healthcare said in a statement.

Other healthcare providers in Minnesota who participated in the event were Children & # 39; s Minnesota, North Memorial Hospital and Maple Grove Hospital.

But, this was not only happening in Minnesota.

This trend has spread to other health care systems across the country.

For posts like these, search #WhiteCoatsForBlackLives to find more people supporting this cause.

