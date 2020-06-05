MLB plan saves teams who spend more than $ 100 million each – Up News Info

NEW YORK – The New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers would each save more than $ 100 million in player salaries as part of management's proposal to start the season delayed by the lo coronavirus. what they would do under the union's plan, according to an analysis by The Associated Press.

Top stars accustomed to mind-boggling salaries that set them apart from simple All-Stars would by far experience the steepest cuts. Aiming to win $ 36 million each, Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole would get $ 25.3 million under the union plan and a base of $ 5.6 million under the team's proposal with the possibility of returning to about $ 8 million if played the postseason. At least one rookie would get $ 396,537 from the union plan and $ 256,706 from the MLB proposal, not much more than the $ 222,222 per game that Trout and Cole were originally slated to win.

The Yankees project will pay $ 155 million to players under the union's plan, according to AP's analysis based on the March 28 frozen charts, and will spend $ 48 million in salary under management's proposal. The Astros fell from $ 149 million to $ 46 million and the Dodgers from $ 147 million to $ 46 million.

Lower-spending teams also save, but not as much because their starting points are lower. Miami has $ 33 million under the union plan and $ 16 million under the MLB. Pittsburgh wages would drop from $ 36 million to $ 17 million and Baltimore wages from $ 43 million to $ 18 million.

The players agreed on March 26 to accept proportionate shares of their wages for a shorter season, part of a deal that guaranteed $ 170 million in advances and length of service, even if the season is scrapped. More than 100 players gathered for a digital meeting on Thursday and reaffirmed their stance on further cuts.

A player with a $ 20 million salary, such as St. Louis All-Star catcher Yadier Molina, would be guaranteed just under $ 4 million under the MLB plan and about $ 14.1 million under the union plan. Tampa Bay pitcher Charlie Morton's $ 15 million salary would drop to a base of $ 3.2 million under the MLB plan and $ 10.6 million under the MLB proposal.

Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto's $ 10 million salary would be reduced to a base of $ 2.4 million as part of the MLB proposal and to $ 7 million under the union plan.

Milwaukee pitcher Brett Anderson would drop from $ 5 million to $ 1.4 million on the MLB plan and to $ 3.5 million on the union formula.

"An interesting strategy of making the best, most marketable players potentially look like the bad guys," Anderson tweeted after MLB made his proposal.

MLB and the union have been making plans to start the season next month in stadiums with no fans, and the teams say they will suffer big losses. In response to the union's stance, MLB is considering proposing a much shorter schedule, perhaps 50 games or less.

The pandemic-induced shutdown has ruined baseball's finances. MLB says that by playing in empty stadiums, teams would combine to lose $ 640,000 for each additional regular season game.

The teams also say they fear extending the game until the fall, as the union proposes, would risk a second wave of the coronavirus that would prevent the postseason play.

Both sides have said they hope to start the season in early July, and the talks may intensify next week. Some scary teams on the player side may try to implement a relatively short timeline, which could provoke the threat of a complaint and play while seeking monetary damages.

The AP study looked only at 2020 wages and did not include prorated signing bonus actions, which are guaranteed when a contract is signed and approved by the commissioner's office.

MLB offered a sliding six-tier cut-off scale that started at 10% and increased to 90% for salary amounts greater than $ 10 million, followed by pro-season based 82 game play. The players proposed prorating for a 114-game regular-season schedule that runs through October.