Minneapolis Police investigating 2 fatal shootings; No arrests made – Up News Info

No arrests have been made after two fatal shootings on Thursday night in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the shooting at approximately the same time, shortly before 10 p.m., but in different areas of the city.

One of the shootings occurred in the south end of downtown, in the 700 block of 14th Street East, where officers were called to report a confrontation and someone with a gun. While en route, a shooting was reported.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in serious condition, who sustained a gunshot wound. Emergency crews took him to Hennepin Healthcare nearby, where he died several hours later.

Investigators processed the scene near the shooting for evidence, but no arrests were made. No suspicious description was given.

The Hennepin County Coroner's Office will release the victim's name.

The other shooting is believed to have occurred elsewhere in the city. The precise location is not yet known.

Police said officers responded to a possible homicide near North Memorial Medical Center in nearby Robbinsdale. There, they found the body of a man in a car near the parking ramp. He appeared to have a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the exact location where the man was shot is unknown, as there were multiple reports of shooting Thursday night in Minneapolis.

The identity of the second victim will also be revealed by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information about any of the fatal shootings should leave an anonymous notice with CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.