Middle East leader Streamer Starzplay talks about Lockdown user boom – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Transmission warfare is at its peak on a global scale. Studios like Disney and Warner Bros are taking on the competition with the powerful Netflix and tech giants Amazon and Apple in an aggressive takeover of eyeballs and subscriptions. Against all that noise, it would be easy to forget that independent local players remain a key part of the equation.

China is a notable exception to the global picture, with government restrictions that mean there is no Netflix in the country, leaving local services including iQiyi, Tencent Video and Youku to lead the charge. But there are other territories where the main players are being challenged. In Russia, Netflix is ​​growing, but it only represents about 4% of the market, with local players like Ivi and Okko well ahead in the hierarchical order. The Disney-owned Hotstar (now Disney + Hotstar) is huge in India but competes with Alt Balaji and Eros Now. Hong Kong-based Viu may have come out of the Indian market, but it still has a large audience in Southeast Asia, and Malaysia-based iflix is ​​also a force there.

Related story Sam Mendes asks Netflix and Amazon to save UK cinemas from COVID closure

In the Middle East and North Africa, the image is diverse, with emerging healthy competition between the likes of Netflix and a variety of local players. One of them, Starzplay, celebrates its fifth anniversary in 2020. The service, which is not a direct branch of the Lionsgate Starz-owned network and its various broadcast channels (more on that below), was co-founded by Maaz Sheikh, a Former Silicon Valley entrepreneur who worked as chief operating officer of Dubai-based satellite provider OSN before launching his own effort.

Built from scratch in a challenging marketplace where many people don't own a credit card, it's been a journey of struggle, but Starzplay is now a firmly established gamer in MENA, spanning 21 counties where the likes of Netflix go head-to-head. and Amazon, and other local players like OSN and Shahid Plus. According to a report by IHS Markit last year: Starzplay has a 29% market share in MENA, while Netflix has 24%, Shahid also has 24%, and Amazon Prime has 3%.

In an exclusive interview with Up News Info, Starzplay CEO Sheikh reveals that the company reached 1.7 million paid subscribers in late 2019, and has seen an unprecedented boom in enrollment and consumption during the shutdown. In a business that is secretive about its numbers, the CEO is downright candid with facts and figures during our discussion.

The key to Starzplay's success has been its ability to forge and renew relationships with US studios. USA, who see it with premium content like The office and the Star Wars Movie (s. The company is also starting to look at production for the first time, as Up News Info revealed in December, embarking on its original debut series. Urban legends with leading producer Image Nation. We discuss them, as well as the impact of the pandemic below, which Sheikh reveals has a double impact: On the one hand, this is a boom time to see figures and new submarines, with many people trapped in their homes and closed cinemas. On the other hand, a global economic crisis in process is leading many to tighten their belts and focus on their main markets.

DEADLINE: First things first, I think there has been some confusion about your company name. Could you clarify your relationship with Starz in the United States?

MAAZ SHEIKH: Yes, this was the first thing I wanted to address. Starz, the United States network, recently began launching services under the StarzPlay brand. We (Starzplay, in the style of STARZPLAY in its brand) are an independent company based in Dubai. Starz from USA USA It is one of our three shareholders (with asset firm State Street Group and seed investors SEQ). Five years ago, we presented our idea to all the studios: we were a local team that knows the MENA region, we suggested launching a direct consumer service under their brand. We reached an agreement with Starz, they were already in the DTC business in the US. USA And they were looking for an international company. They wanted to do it but they didn't want to be the only investor.

The office

NBC / Photofest



When we raised that first round, one of the conditions agreed with Starz was that the service would carry the Starzplay brand. Over time, they have seen the growth of this platform and have chosen to launch their own Starzplay service as additional packages for Amazon and Apple TV + in the markets of Europe and Latin America. We continue to be a Starzplay brand in this region.

DEADLINE: So the plan in the future is to coexist?

SHEIKH: We have been building this brand for five years, we have a large amount of built-in brand capital. This year we are trying to be positive in cash flow and stay strong in an online business that is not easy. At that time we can make the decisions we want to make for what is right for this company and its future. We have to represent all of our shareholders, Starz is one of them.

DEADLINE: Congratulations on five years in business: give us some thoughts on your time so far.

SHEIKH: It would be fair to say that the first year was extremely difficult. There were certain things we missed, we underestimated, and it took us about a year and a half to find our bearings. We launched in 2015 and 2017 was when we found our rhythm and all the pieces of the puzzle came together.

DEADLINE: Can you give us some figures on your current audience and subs?

SHEIKH: At the end of 2019, we had 1.7 million paid subscribers and had 6 million app downloads. However, we have seen consumption change a lot in the last eight weeks. Before COVID-19, it was about 35 minutes per user per day. This nearly tripled in the past eight weeks, peaking on April 15. It is still 2.5 times higher in our baseline since January. We are now seeing about 110 minutes per user per day. We are not yet releasing our first quarter subscriber numbers, because while it has been a period of dramatic growth, we do not know how long they will remain in the coming months.

We've also seen a major shift toward more family-focused content for young adults and teens. Our shows with Warner Bros, like the DC comic franchises that include The flash and SupergirlThey are starting to work very well, just like the Disney classics. We did a special Disney Ramadan promotion where we released a new Disney movie dubbed in Arabic every day. That was extremely successful for us.

DEADLINE: What are the key lessons you have learned?

SHEIKH: We think we could start a business with a credit card as the only method of payment. This was five years ago and in the internet world it is an eternity. We quickly adapted to launch with mobile payment as an option, to date which is still our number one Netflix differentiator – they still see the world with a US-centric mindset. USA Where having a credit card is the norm. Our opinion is exactly the opposite, most of the world does not have a credit card, but everyone has a mobile phone. We have partnered with 24 operators in the region to enable customers with convenient payment methods.

We are in 21 markets now. United Arab Emirates has 65% credit card penetration, Saudi Arabia has 25% penetration, in Egypt it is less than 5%. If you are going to become a mass consumer service, you really have to solve this problem. Even among people who have credit cards, there is a trust problem, they still don't always feel comfortable paying with them.

DEADLINE: What is the balance of content on your platform?

SHEIKH: The story is evolving. So far, our success has been primarily Hollywood content. Because we launched two years before Netflix, we were able to secure long-term agreements with people like Disney, Sony, and Warner Bros. And as Netflix has focused more on its own originals, we've established ourselves as a proven platform in the region. . Those studios are willing to license us their biggest shows and franchises. For example, we are the only operators of The office and Big Bang Theory in MENA Disney and ABC shows how Grey's Anatomy They are also alone in our service.

"Supergirl"

The CW



Most of our bets have been on major Hollywood series and franchises, but we've started adding script-level acquisitions. Once a program has been produced, we may not have the ability to compete with someone who is willing to license globally. If Sky decides to get into the fight because they want to forge the UK as a market, that gives us room for us to take our territories, we just can't compete with Netflix and Amazon. We have made some acquisitions like that, and they have become defining programs for the company. Vikings it was extremely successful as it was Britannia, which was a Sky original that we acquired for the Middle East before Amazon took over the rest of the world.

The demands for Arabic content are still the highest here, but met through traditional streaming channels, Hollywood is where our opportunity initially was. But we have also realized that moving forward in that segment of the market may not be big enough, so we must evolve.

DEADLINE: Hence the news that you will co-produce Urban legends…

SHEIKH: We saw many eyeballs of the younger generation here going to YouTube. Now they're looking at Vikings and Strange things and The Walking Dead, As an industry, we have the opportunity to bring Arabic content that connects with young people to our platforms.

DEADLINE: Netflix and Amazon are making aggressive moves in local markets: Netflix released its first Arabic series Genius last year (it caused controversy in Jordan), how are you reacting to that?

SHEIKH: We know what works and what doesn't because of our data. You don't have to be high-budget, high-end like Netflix or Hollywood to compete. We did a test with one of the established Saudi Arabia YouTube shows, Masameer – it's a low budget, lively Family man equivalent for the Arab world. We took an exclusive window before each episode went to YouTube and that experiment was extremely successful for us.

"Masameer"

Starzplay



Our second strategy is to partner with the world's leading producers or other platforms to create a world-class show. An example of that would be Central Baghdad (with Channel 4 UK) which was produced by Freemantle. We worked with them to make it our original in our region, and it was Hulu in the USA. USA The story is highly relevant because it is a gritty criminal drama based in Baghdad, set at the top of the invasion. It is half Arabic, half English, for us that is a successful formula. For local audiences, seeing Corey Stoll alongside an Arab cast is very powerful.

The third formula is Urban legends. It is produced 100% in this region, it is of high production quality, all in Arabic. We have seen some mini majors in Hollywood who are interested in collaborating with us on that show.

DEADLINE: Is the plan to produce more at home?

SHEIKH: Yes. Our goal for 2020 was to put on a show. Next year we want to scale it to two, then four per year from 2023. We are talking with producers in the region and also producers like Freemantle about more projects.

DEADLINE: Do you expect to see the US streamers? USA Produce more originals at MENA?

SHEIKH: I think so. Netflix is ​​definitely getting more active here. One of the reasons the region is attractive is that dollar for dollar you get much more value, for example Central Baghdad It was produced in Morocco. Access to talent and resources is efficient here, and in terms of value for money, it is extremely attractive. You can do very high quality production for $ 50,000- $ 80,000 per episode.

You are seeing 400 million people here. If you can find the right content for the right audience, the ROI opportunity in this region is very attractive. I can see why Netflix and Amazon are interested in investing here.

DEADLINE: Is Starz interested in producing originals in the region?

SHEIKH: We talk about it, but for the most part I think they see us as their arm, so they don't need to get involved from Hollywood. We come up with ideas and bring them to our meeting, for them it is also their original.

Central Bagdad Central ’

Starzplay



DEADLINE: He has secured $ 125 million in funds to date, do you think he will have to do another round as he moves toward the originals?

SHEIKH: The goal right now is no. We are very close to breakeven, so our goal is to do it in the fourth quarter and stay strong.

DEADLINE: It sounds like the opposite of the debt-ridden Netflix model.

SHEIKH: They have so much cash and they can increase more debts to be able to take advantage of it widely. We are still trying to find our balance, we are only a five year company. The challenge with the original content is that old adage: the poison is in the dose. You do too much, do it too early, do it too late, you can get burned. It is finding that time and that volume, once it has been credibly established and scale tested, it can be more aggressive. We are taking a more cautious approach.

DEADLINE: Do you have multiple price levels?

SHEIKH: Another of our differentiators is that we see each market very differently in terms of demographics and accessibility. We have three price levels: one for the Gulf markets where we have a price of $ 10.99, in Egypt we are $ 4 and in the French speaking block of North Africa (Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria), we have a price in local currencies , but it is about $ 3.50.

DEADLINE: You don't have an ad-supported free tier – do you have plans to introduce one?

SHEIKH: The content we have does not allow an advertising service. The first cycle programs, by contractual obligation with the studios, we cannot make announcements. It is also a difficult model to scale, that is not our strength.

DEADLINE: With theaters closed during the pandemic, have you tried making deals for movies that can't be released in theaters?

SHEIKH: We're watching them, but our focus is getting movies a second time after the theatrical release. We are currently showing Jumanji: the next level and Black Panther, They are high performance films. We also always have important franchise collections, for example you can only see the Star Wars and Marvel movies on Starzplay at MENA.

DEADLINE: It is clear that you have a strong relationship with Disney, are you worried that Disney + will be launched in the region?

SHEIKH: Disney has two major partners in the region, us and the pay TV company OSN. Disney is focusing on the United States and Western Europe, they are evaluating what their compensations are when entering the markets. Here we got the Star Wars collection and put The Mandalorian at OSN.

DEADLINE: How much longer does your Disney offer have to last?

SHEIKH: Our typical offers with the studios are from 3 to 5 years, we have another two years with Disney.

DEADLINE: It also recently renewed its Warner Bros offer for three more years. Do you have others coming soon?

SHEIKH: We are seeking to extend our universal agreement. We also have an exit agreement with Showtime that continues. We are always in talks with Sky and others for unique shows as well.

DEADLINE: Do you expect any of the other great streamers in the US? Let's say HBO Max or Peacock, move to MENA and compete with you?

SHEIKH: It is always difficult to predict these things. The way we see it, especially with the current situation of COVID and how that has affected theatrical distribution and also the theme parks, during the next 2-3 years, these companies will focus their expansion in the US. USA And Western Europe, that's where most of the income opportunity is for them. If they have partners like us in the region, we see them trusting us more and more, if they didn't have a stable streaming platform here to get show licenses, they would probably think twice.

DEADLINE: There have been censorship challenges at MENA in the past, what has your experience been like?

SHEIKH: We are regulated, we have licenses in each market. In the UAE we were the first service to obtain a broadcast license, the category had not been created before. But five years have passed and we have not been asked to censor or remove anything. We understand sensitivities. We try to self-regulate as much as possible: we stay away from politics and religion.

DEADLINE: Do studios / distributors ever have to edit their content?

SHEIKH: No. If we watch a show where the whole plot goes against what would be appropriate, we simply won't take that show. But studios will not send edited materials, they leave it on platforms.

An example, the movie The dictatorIt is a fictional country, but everyone knows that it is Libya. It is a lot of fun and we have had it on our platform, it has worked well and no one has complained. too Our cartoon president, Stephen Colbert's show is somewhat political in nature, but it is an animated comedy, we have shown it without problems. Another example is Homeland. When we face the width of the stage, we always stream to the show side and have had no problems.

DEADLINE: You are available in 21 countries. Do you have plans to expand?

SHEIKH: Being in Dubai gives you geographic access to sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. We expanded to Pakistan about a year ago, partnering with the major mobile operators there. We continue to look for opportunities, but we are very focused on reaching our balance point.