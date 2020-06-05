Michigan state parks to open camps – Up News Info Detroit

For those who want to pack the RV or their tents for camping at Michigan State Parks, there is good news! The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced that camping in the state parks will resume starting June 22.

The camp at Michigan State Parks has been closed due to the staff required to prepare the campsites, which were deemed non-essential under Governor Whitmer's executive order "Stay Home, Stay Safe,quot;.

About 2,900 Michigan State employees, including 102 full-time park employees, were fired. Additionally, there was a statewide hiring freeze. Which meant they couldn't hire summer season workers in Michigan state parks. On May 15, steps were taken to open camps and the hiring freeze for summer workers was suspended.

According to the DNR, homework staff typically perform to open state park camps for the season, such as cleaning winter debris, opening toilets and showers, conducting dangerous tree surveys and pruning, cleaning, checking electrical systems, rebuilding tables Picnic and disinfect surfaces recently started Cause park staff to have a late start to the summer season.

With the new COVID-19 regulations, it will take time to bring seasonal staff up to date with the reservation system, MIOSHA requirements, and COVID-19 safety practices. State parks and recreation areas must also obtain clean water permits from county health departments to perform the tests. The DNR says that because the county health departments are already busy with COVID-19, obtaining those permits and tests will take longer this year.

In mid-March, park rangers were forced to stop construction projects. Many of these projects must be completed before the camps can be opened. In addition, park staff must implement new COVID-19 regulations. This includes finding ways to limit contact, building sneeze guards, and other measures.

