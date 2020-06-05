Michigan lawmakers pass $ 1.2 billion coronavirus bill; Relaxed Visiting Rules – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan lawmakers advanced a bill Wednesday that would allocate more than $ 1.2 billion in federal funds for coronavirus relief, including $ 200 million to help small businesses restart as restrictions on staying loose. at home.

The state, meanwhile, relaxed the rules so that people can visit patients in hospitals and accompany them to doctor's offices whenever they are examined. Governor Gretchen Whitmer rescinded an order allowing governments to delay responses to requests for public records during the emergency, beginning June 11.

BUDGET ACCOUNT

The $ 1.2 billion supplemental budget legislation unanimously approved the House Appropriations Committee, which added $ 700 million that was not included in a Senate-approved version. The measure would reserve $ 500 million in case the unemployment benefits fund falls below a certain balance and allocates $ 200 million to businesses: $ 188 million to qualified small businesses with 500 or fewer workers and $ 12 million to agricultural processing plants.

Grants would be limited to $ 1,000 per plant employee and $ 5,000 per small business.

Federal funds would also be used to provide a $ 3 per hour increase to nursing home employees and home care workers, up to $ 1,000 in first aid bonus payments and grants to child care providers to reduce costs. There is also money to provide test supplies and personal protective equipment for nursing facilities, home health, and day care centers.

The Republican-controlled House suspended the vote while discussions with the Democratic governor continued.

VISITATION

The Director of the Department of State and Health and Human Services, Robert Gordon, issued exceptions to allow visits within hospitals, outpatient clinics and doctor's offices. There should be designated entrances, COVID-19 symptom detection, and mask requirements. People who visit people at risk for serious complications of the virus, such as older adults and patients with underlying conditions, are strongly discouraged.

Hospitals must also make on-site and off-site alternatives available for in-person visits, such as video calls or audio calls.

"Sometimes a visitor may be just the medicine that an inpatient needs to help them recover," Gordon said in a statement.

FOIA

In early April, Whitmer issued an order suspending strict deadlines for complying with Freedom of Information Act requests to account for public employees who do not work in person. It also allowed governments to postpone responses for up to two months if COVID-19 or related response efforts interfere.

On Wednesday, he extended the order for six days and repealed it from June 11.

CASES

The state reported 17 additional coronavirus-related deaths, for a total of 5,570. There were 304 more cases, bringing the total to about 58,000. The seven-day moving average of new cases was the lowest since late March, when cases increased and the governor issued orders to stay home and others to curb the spread.

ELECTIONS

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, urged Congress to give more funds to the state to hold the August and November elections during the pandemic. She remotely testified before a House Judiciary subcommittee that while Michigan received $ 11.2 million for a federal aid bill election, "it is not enough to fill the $ 40 million gap that these new challenges they create for our state. "

Benson's appearance came a day after Whitmer spoke to another House panel.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related