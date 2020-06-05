Michigan college student raises $ 100K for Long Beach businesses burned during Sunday riots – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A 25-year-old business in Long Beach caught fire on Sunday night when riots erupted after clashes with police during largely peaceful protests against police brutality and the recent death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis officials.

"It was a numbness that came over me," Zahalea Anderson said as she struggled against tears. "It was a feeling of sadness. It was a feeling, I just worked really hard for this. "

Anderson is a seventh-grade black belt teacher and owner of Urban School of Self Defense, a business started by her parents Urban and Rosalie Showe.

"It's like I'm a victim of war, you know what I mean," he said. "I understand what the message is about, I mean, look at me, I am a black woman, owner of a black business, so I understand the fight, I was caught in the fire."

Anderson was able to save some of the items from the store, but she wasn't sure the business could be saved until a stranger some 2,000 miles away opened a GoFundMe page after viewing the story on Twitter.

"No one else was doing it, basically, so I did it," said Marie Hosep.

Hosep is a 20-year-old college student in Michigan.

"I have been looking for a way to put my words and my tweets into action," he said. "I wanted to do some real-world things to help."

He initially set the fundraising goal at $ 10,000, but has since raised more than $ 128,000.

"I am really happy to help," said Hosep. "It's not that I donated all my money, but I feel like I participated in something good, so that makes me feel good."

It was not immediately clear if Anderson would be able to rebuild her studio where it was or if she would be forced to rebuild it to a new location, but she said she was grateful for the large amount of support.

"You have no idea," he said. "I am very grateful and very grateful."