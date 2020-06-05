Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand donating $ 100 million over 10 years to promote racial equality

Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will donate $ 100 million over 10 years to organizations that support racial equality, they announced Friday in a joint press release.

Donations will go to organizations "dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education," Jordan and his Nike affiliate said in the statement.

The announced donations are the largest and most recent corporate response to date after the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in the custody of a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25. Floyd's death sparked protests against police brutality and racism in the United States and around the world.

"Black lives matter. This is not a controversial statement," Jordan and Jordan Brand said in the press release. "Until the entrenched racism that allows the failure of our country's institutions is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of (b) needy people."

Jordan, who was sometimes criticized during his playing career for not being an activist, is the majority owner of the NBA Hornets. Forbes estimates Jordan is worth more than $ 2 billion and is the fourth richest African American.

"Jordan Brand is more than a man. It has always been a family," the statement said. "We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities around the world, and works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice."

The company plans to continue its Jordan Wings Program, which has provided college funds for more than 1,800 students in the United States and China.