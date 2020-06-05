Michael Jordan donates $ 100 million for racial equality, justice

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (AP) – Michael Jordan and the Jordan brand are giving $ 100 million to organizations dedicated to promoting racial equality and social justice.

In a joint statement Friday on social media, Jordan and Jordan Brand said money will be paid for 10 years with the goal of "guaranteeing racial equality, social justice and greater access to education."

"Black lives matter," the statement said. "This is not a controversial statement. Until the entrenched racism that enables the failure of our country's institutions is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of black people."

Jordan, the 57-year-old former Chicago Bulls great player, owns the Charlotte Hornets. The Jordan brand is a subsidiary of Nike, the footwear giant that last Friday committed $ 40 million over the next four years to support the black community.

Jordan also released a statement Monday about George Floyd and police killings of black people.

"I am deeply saddened, really hurt and just angry," said Jordan. "I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage, and frustration. I am with those who are calling for deep-rooted racism and violence against people of color in our country. We have had enough.

Floyd was handcuffed when a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to his neck when he pleaded that he was unable to breathe. Derek Chauvin is charged with third degree murder and second degree involuntary manslaughter.